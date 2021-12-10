Following the thrilling climax to the 2021 WTCR − FIA World Touring Car Cup season at WTCR VTB Race of Russia last month, here’s a refresher of the top three finishers in each race, plus a reminder of who started from pole position and who set the fastest race lap.

WTCR Race of Germany Race 1 top 3

1 Tiago Monteiro (PRT) ALL-INKL.DE Münnich Motorsport, Honda Civic Type R TCR, 27m18.961s (168.4kph)

2 Yvan Muller (FRA) Cyan Racing Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR +0.514s

3 Santiago Urrutia (URY) Cyan Performance Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR +0.746s

Pole position: Muller (FRA) Cyan Racing Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR

Fastest lap: Mikel Azcona (ESP) Zengő Motorsport, CUPRA Leon Competición, 9m01.919s (168.5kph)

WTCR Race of Germany Race 2 top 3

1 Jean-Karl Vernay (FRA) Engstler Hyundai N Liqui Moly Racing Team, Hyundai Elantra N TCR, 26m46.689s (171.2kph)

2 Luca Engstler (DEU) Engstler Hyundai N Liqui Moly Racing Team, Hyundai Elantra N TCR, +0.348s

3 Néstor Girolami (ARG) ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport, Honda Civic Type R TCR, +12.479s

Pole position: Girolami (ARG) ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport, Honda Civic Type R TCR, 8m54.791s (170.8kph)

Fastest lap: Vernay (FRA) Engstler Hyundai N Liqui Moly Racing Team, Hyundai Elantra N TCR, 8m53.608s

Qualifying report: https://www.fiawtcr.com/press- release/history-repeating-as- girolami-hits-top-gear-again- on-the-nordschleife-for-wtcr- pole/

Race report: https://www.fiawtcr.com/press- release/monteiro-the- nordschleife-wtcr-slipstream- superstar-as-vernay-edges- engstler-for-glory/

WTCR Race of Portugal Race 1 top 3

1 Yann Ehrlacher (FRA), Cyan Racing Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR, 28m28.096s (142.8kph)

2 Yvan Muller (FRA) Cyan Racing Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR +1.746s

3 Santiago Urrutia (URY) Cyan Performance Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR +3.411s

Pole position: Gabriele Tarquini (ITA) BRC Hyundai LUKOIL Squadra Corse, Hyundai Elantra N TCR

Fastest lap: Ehrlacher (FRA), Cyan Racing Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR, 1m45.384s (142.8kph)

WTCR Race of Portugal Race 2 top 3

1 Attila Tassi (HUN) ALL-INKL.DE Münnich Motorsport Honda Civic Type R TCR, 29m04.501s (143.1kph)

2 Jean-Karl Vernay (FRA) Engstler Hyundai N Liqui Moly Racing Team, Hyundai Elantra N TCR, +1.030s

3 Norbert Michelisz (HUN) BRC Hyundai N LUKOIL Squadra Corse Hyundai Elantra N TCR, +1.553s

Pole position: Esteban Guerrieri (ARG) ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport Honda Civic Type R TCR, 1m44.522s (144.0kph)

Fastest lap: Tassi (HUN) ALL-INKL.DE Münnich Motorsport Honda Civic Type R TCR, 1m45.150s (143.1kph)

Qualifying report: https://www.fiawtcr.com/press- release/guerrieri-beats-home- hero-monteiro-to-portugal- wtcr-po/

Race report: https://www.fiawtcr.com/press- release/the-king-and-the-kid- win-but-theres-home-wtcr- heartbreak-for-monteiro/

WTCR Race of Spain Race 1 top 3

1 Gabriele Tarquini (ITA) BRC Hyundai N LUKOIL Squadra Corse, Hyundai Elantra N TCR, 21m23.928s (151.4kph)

2 Mikel Azcona (ESP) Zengő Motorsport, CUPRA Leon Competitión, +1.880s

3 Tom Coronel (NLD) Comtoyou DHL Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS, +8.455s

Pole position: Tarquini (ITA) BRC Hyundai LUKOIL Squadra Corse, Hyundai Elantra N TCR

Fastest lap: Tarquini (ITA) BRC Hyundai N LUKOIL Squadra Corse, Hyundai Elantra N TCR, 2m07.023s (151.4kph)

WTCR Race of Spain Race 2 top 3

1 Frédéric Vervisch (BEL) Comtoyou Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS, 28m57.708s (150.8kph)

2 Thed Björk (SWE) Cyan Performance Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR, +1.191s

3 Gilles Magnus (BEL) Comtoyou Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS, +1.691s

Pole position: Vervisch (BEL) Comtoyou Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS, 2m06.169s (152.5kph)

Fastest lap: Vervisch (BEL) Comtoyou Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS, 2m07.588s (150.8kph)

Qualifying report: https://www.fiawtcr.com/press- release/vervisch-on-wtcr-pole- with-aragon-golden-lap/

Race report: https://www.fiawtcr.com/press- release/first-wtcr-win-for- second-generation-audi-as- vervisch-leaves-aragon- victorious/

WTCR Race of Hungary Race 1 top 3

1 Gilles Magnus (BEL) Comtoyou Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS, 30m41.529s (138.4kph)

2 Mikel Azcona (ESP) Zengő Motorsport, CUPRA Leon Competitión, +2.127s

3 Yann Ehrlacher (FRA) Cyan Racing Lynk & Co, +2.682s

Pole position: Magnus (BEL) Comtoyou Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS

Fastest lap: Frédéric Vervisch (BEL) Comtoyou Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS, 1m53.904s (138.4kph)

WTCR Race of Hungary Race 2 top 3

1 Santiago Urrutia (URY) Cyan Performance Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR, 28m53.853s (138.2kph)

2 Frédéric Vervisch (BEL) Comtoyou Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS, +2.328s

3 Mikel Azcona (ESP) Zengő Motorsport, CUPRA Leon Competitión, +3.387s

Pole position: Rob Huff (GBR) Zengő Motorsport, CUPRA Leon Competitión, 1m51.993s (140.8kph)

Fastest lap: Vervisch (BEL) Comtoyou Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS, 1m54.036s (138.3kph)

Qualifying report: https://www.fiawtcr.com/press- release/hungary-huff-brings- it-home-for-zengo-with- sensational-wtcr-pole/

Race report: https://www.fiawtcr.com/press- release/young-wtcr-stars- magnus-and-urrutia-make-it- eight-winners-from-eight- races/

WTCR Race of Czech Republic Race 1 top 3

1 Néstor Girolami (ARG) ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport, Honda Civic Type R TCR, 26m26.520s (151.5kph)

2 Esteban Guerrieri (ARG) ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport, Honda Civic Type R TCR, +1.060s

3 Yann Ehrlacher (FRA) Cyan Racing Lynk & Co, +1.440s

Pole position: Petr Fulín (CZE) Full in Race Academy, CUPRA Leon Competición

Fastest lap: Girolami (ARG) ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport, Honda Civic Type R TCR, 1m40.057s (151.5kph)

WTCR Race of Czech Republic Race 2 top 3

1 Norbert Michelisz (HUN) BRC Hyundai N LUKOIL Squadra Corse, Hyundai Elantra N TCR, 43m40.427s (152.0kph)

2 Mikel Azcona (ESP) Zengő Motorsport, CUPRA Leon Competitión, +1.508s

3 Esteban Guerrieri (ARG) ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport, Honda Civic Type R TCR, +11.043s

Pole position: Azcona (ESP) Zengő Motorsport, CUPRA Leon Competición, 1m38.757s (153.5kph)

Fastest lap: Azcona (ESP) Zengő Motorsport, CUPRA Leon Competitión, 1m39.503s (152.3kph)

Qualifying report: https://www.fiawtcr.com/press- release/wtcr-race-of-czech- republic-post-qualifying- virtual-press-conference- transcript/

Race report: https://www.fiawtcr.com/press- release/10-from-10-girolami- and-michelisz-make-the-most- of-their-opportunities-to-win- in-wide-open-wtcr/

WTCR Race of France Race 1 top 3

1 Frédéric Vervisch (BEL) Comtoyou Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS, 30m49.555s (136.6kph)

2 Thed Björk (SWE) Cyan Performance Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR, +1.069s

3 Gabriele Tarquini (ITA) BRC Hyundai LUKOIL Squadra Corse, Hyundai Elantra N TCR, +5.045s

Pole position: Vervisch, Comtoyou Racing Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS

Fastest lap: Vervisch (BEL) Comtoyou Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS, 1m19.837s (136.6kph)

WTCR Race of France Race 2 top 3

1 Jean-Karl Vernay (FRA) Engstler Hyundai N Liqui Moly Racing Team, Hyundai Elantra N TCR, 31m09.653s (135.3kph)

2 Yvan Muller (FRA) Cyan Racing Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR, +1.531s

3 Santiago Urrutia (URY) Cyan Performance Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR, +2.457s

Pole position: Muller (FRA) Cyan Racing Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR, 1m18.973s (138.1kph)

Fastest lap: Vernay (FRA) Engstler Hyundai N Liqui Moly Racing Team, Hyundai Elantra N TCR, 1m20.584s (153.3kph)

Qualifying report: https://www.fiawtcr.com/press- release/super-fast-in-france- muller-saves-his-best-for- home-with-sensational-wtcr- qualifying-charge/

Race report: https://www.fiawtcr.com/press- release/victoire-for-vernay- as-french-flyer-wins-at-home- in-wtcr/

WTCR Race of Italy Race 1 top 3

1 Santiago Urrutia (URY) Cyan Performance Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR, 26m17.538s (120.3kph)

2 Tom Coronel (NLD) Comtoyou DHL Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS, +1.432s

3 Esteban Guerrieri (ARG) ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport, Honda Civic Type R TCR, +3.352s

Pole position: Urrutia (URY) Cyan Performance Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR

Fastest lap: Coronel (NLD) Comtoyou DHL Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS, 1m51.969s (120.4kph)

WTCR Race of Italy Race 2 top 3

1 Yann Ehrlacher (FRA) Cyan Racing Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR, 31m49.017s (120.9kph)

2 Frédéric Vervisch (BEL) Comtoyou Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS, +3.356s

3 Gilles Magnus (BEL) Comtoyou Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS, +4.092s

Pole position: Yann Ehrlacher (FRA) Cyan Racing Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR, 1m49.347s (123.2kph)

Fastest lap: Frédéric Vervisch (BEL) Comtoyou Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS, 1m51.459s (120.9kph)

Qualifying report: https://www.fiawtcr.com/press- release/ehrlacher-epic-in- italy-to-set-up-six-way-wtcr- title-decider-in-russia/

Race report: https://www.fiawtcr.com/press- release/maximum-man-ehrlacher- scores-adria-wtcr-pole/

WTCR VTB Race of Russia Race 1 top 3

1 Mikel Azcona (ESP) Zengő Motorsport, CUPRA Leon Competición, 31m18.657s (137.0kph)

2 Jean-Karl Vernay (FRA) Engstler Hyundai N Liqui Moly Racing Team, Hyundai Elantra N TCR, +1.403s

3 Gilles Magnus (BEL) Comtoyou Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS, +2.737s

Pole position: Magnus (BEL) Comtoyou Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS

Fastest lap: Rob Huff (GBR) Zengő Motorsport, CUPRA Leon Competición, 2m33.452s (137.1kph)

WTCR VTB Race of Russia Race 2 top 3

1 Rob Huff (GBR) Zengő Motorsport, CUPRA Leon Competición, 38m14.552s (136.9kph)

2 Frédéric Vervisch (BEL) Comtoyou Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS, +4.563s

3 Nathanaël Berthon (FRA) Comtoyou DHL Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS, +5.643s

Pole position: Yvan Muller (FRA) Cyan Racing Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR, 2m29.624s (140.7kph)

Fastest lap: Rob Huff (GBR) Zengő Motorsport, CUPRA Leon Competición, 2m33.748s (136.9kph)

Qualifying report: https://www.fiawtcr.com/press- release/masterful-muller- charges-to-sochi-wtcr-pole-as- ehrlacher-ups-title-lead-by- one-point/

Race report: https://www.fiawtcr.com/press- release/ehrlacher-is-king-of- wtcr-again-as-cupra-aces- triumph-in-sensational-sochi- season-showdown/

WTCR − FIA WORLD TOURING CAR CUP 2021 PROVISIONAL STANDINGS

DRIVERS (after round 16/16)

1 Yann Ehrlacher (FRA) Cyan Racing Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR, 223 points

2 Frédéric Vervisch (BEL) Comtoyou Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS, 195

3 Jean-Karl Vernay (FRA) Engstler Hyundai N Liqui Moly Racing Team, Hyundai Elantra N TCR, 177

4 Yvan Muller (FRA) Cyan Racing Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR, 169

5 Santiago Urrutia (URY) Cyan Performance Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR, 167

Full provisional standings attached

TEAMS (after round 16/16)

1 Cyan Racing Lynk & Co, 392 points

2 Comtoyou Team Audi Sport, 334

3 Cyan Performance Lynk & Co, 308

4 ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport, 295

5 Engstler Hyundai N Liqui Moly Racing Team, 263

Full provisional standings attached

JUNIOR DRIVERS (after round 16/16)

1 Luca Engstler (DEU) Engstler Hyundai N Liqui Moly Racing Team, Hyundai Elantra N TCR, 372

2 Gilles Magnus (BEL) Comtoyou Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS, 371 points

3 Bence Boldizs (HUN), Zengő Motorsport Drivers’ Academy, CUPRA Leon Competición, 250

4 Jessica Bäckman (SWE), Target Competition, Hyundai Elantra N TCR, 131

Full provisional standings attached

WTCR TROPHY (after round 16/16)

1 Gilles Magnus (BEL) Comtoyou Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS, 143 points

2 Tom Coronel (NLD) Comtoyou DHL Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS, 114

3 Bence Boldizs (HUN), Zengő Motorsport Drivers’ Academy, CUPRA Leon Competición, 77

4 Jessica Bäckman (SWE), Target Competition, Hyundai Elantra N TCR, 32

5 Andreas Bäckman (SWE), Target Competition, Hyundai Elantra N TCR, 27

Full provisional standings attached

