The Singapore Men’s National Team will play their home group stage matches of the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) Mitsubishi Electric Cup 2022 against Myanmar and Vietnam on 24 December and 30 December 2022 respectively at the Jalan Besar Stadium (JBS).

Tickets will go on sale from Monday, 5 December 2022 at 12 noon and can be purchased via the FAS website (www.fas.org.sg/tickets).

Grandstand tickets will be priced at S$25.00 for adults and S$15.00 for children aged 12 years old and below while Gallery East tickets will be $15.00 for adults and S$10.00 for children. Each fan will be allowed to purchase a maximum of six tickets, across any category, per matchday.

