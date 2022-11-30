The FIA ETCR eTouring Car World Cup is showing its support of Giving Tuesday by highlighting its sustainability actions through the local associations wrought during the course of the inaugural FIA ETCR season.

Giving Tuesday (29/11/22) is designed to be a day to encourage people to do kind acts and celebrate generosity. Since 2012, this has been a global movement and pluralistic community with activities in every continent.

In 2022, FIA ETCR enjoyed a season full of action but also full of moments of sharing with local communities. FIA ETCR aims to have a positive local impact thanks to partnerships with local associations as part of its #TransitionInMotion sustainability programme.

FIA ETCR’s CSR actions link to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), which are 17 global goals established by the UN to achieve a more sustainable world for all by 2030.

FIA ETCR’s local outreach in 2022

Food support to local communities

To avoid food waste, FIA ETCR redistributed food surplus to local associations. For example, in Pau, 174 meals were distributed thanks to two associations: Pau Charity for people in need and the Solidarity Grocery Store for Pau Students (ESEP).

When donating food surplus was not possible, Discovery Sports Events made donations of basic necessities and food items, such as in Budapest with the Hungarian Red Cross or in Madrid with the Food Bank.

(SDGs 2, 12)

Making the motorsport industry more inclusive

FIA ETCR raised awareness amongst the staff and teams thanks to Richard Morris and Sarah Moore from Racing Pride. In Zolder, the two drivers discussed with ETCR drivers how to fight against any kind of discrimination and how to be more inclusive in the motorsport industry, specifically regarding the LGBQT+ community. A video showing the importance of inclusion in the motorsport of tomorrow has been shared on social media. In addition to this, people from the local associations Regenbooghuis Limburg and OGWA had the opportunity to come on the circuit to experience FIA ETCR and to meet Racing Pride.

(SDG 10)

Working with local schools

FIA ETCR worked on various projects with local schools and pupils ranging from children to university students.

Notably, in Vallelunga over 400 children attended the event and had a Q&A with the teams to discover electric racing and the Energy Station.

In Pau, FIA ETCR invited students from the ENSGTI, a specialized school in process engineering and energetics, and we discussed electric racing and potential improvements.

FIA ETCR has also highlighted the future of electric racing with the Formula Student teams.

In Sachsenring, the electric racing team from the Chemnitz University of Technology, TUC Racing, showed their racing car and exchanged information with the CUPRA EKS team. FIA ETCR also welcomed Formula Student teams from Politécnica and Comillas University in Jarama.

In full support of sport initiatives aiming at gathering people, students and expats from the Budapest Association for International Sport came on the Hungaroring circuit to discover the FIA ETCR new technologies.

(SDG 4)

FIA ETCR has partnered with a total of ten associations covering various sustainability topics and four universities.

(SDG 17)

Xavier Gavory, FIA ETCR, Series Director

“With FIA ETCR we are trying to change perceptions of electric vehicles and show the world that electro mobility is part of the solutions that help us to live in a more sustainable way. We also know that to bring this message home we must work on a local level at every event and it has been educating and illuminating for us to do this at all out events in 2022. We really do examine every element of our existence as an entity to see how we can entertain and educate at every level. We are in full support of Giving Tuesday and hope we can help harness our fanbase, partners and competitors to support and encourage kind acts and celebrate generosity.”

