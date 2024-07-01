Badminton enthusiasts can compete for a total prize pool of RM388,800 at the TIGA SAGA Li-Ning Cup Badminton Tournament 2024!

The badminton tournament’s preliminary rounds begin August 17 and 18 at Ace Sports World in Kuala Lumpur. The competition moves to Penang’s MBPP Sports Complex on August 24 and 25, and concludes at 89 Arena in Klang, Selangor on September 7 and 8.

Regional champions then advance to the grand finale championship match at Sunway Velocity Mall in Kuala Lumpur on September 21 and 22.

The Tiga Saga Li-Ning Cup returns with five exciting categories, beckoning badminton enthusiasts of all skill levels. The three 3 versus 3 categories are: Tiga Saga Mens Open (combined age below 120), Tiga Saga Bakat Baru, Mixed Amateur (minimum one female player; MAXIMUM ONE player with BAM ID) and Under-12 boys’ & girls’ Singles Event.

Tournament prizes and rewards have been boosted this year, according to Li Ning Malaysia Branding Manager Teah Yann Ling. Each regional tournament will offer over RM50,000 in total prizes, while the Open category champion at the finals winning RM10,000 cash and RM12,000 worth of products, Teah said.

Early bird registration for the badminton tournament is now open. Teams can register up to four players, including one substitute, for RM250. Once registered, player names cannot be changed throughout the tournament.

Each team in adult category will receive goodies worth RM1,188 and jerseys. For junior category, a RM60 registration fee will be charged and each participant will get tournament jerseys and goodies worth RM288.

Each player can take part in a maximum of two events per region tour. Those not qualifying for the grand finale remain eligible to compete in the next regional tournament.

To highlight the upcoming 3 versus 3 badminton tournament, Li-Ning Malaysia held a launch event on Friday. The event was officiated by Li-Ning Malaysia’s Business Development Director, Simon Soh, Sunway Malls Branding, Communications & Special Projects Director, Darren Chear and former national badminton player Tan Boon Heong.

Following the launch, a special media-friendly match was held, attracting enthusiastic participation from around 40 members from local media and agencies. Li-Ning Malaysia’s ambassadors, including Tan Boon Heong, Ong Yew Sin, Teo Ee Yi, Goh Jin Wei, Janice Woon Khe Wei, Welson Sim, and Wendy Ng, joined the media teams and competed together, generating a buzzing atmosphere.

After intense competition among the 12 teams, the champion was claimed by Media Team A, which comprised China Press’s Andrew Tan and Chen Chew Hoong, Bernama’s Zulkarnain Azman, and former World Junior Girls’ Singles Champion Goh Jin Wei, who is set to compete in the upcoming Paris Olympics.

For more information about the tournament and online registration, kindly visit https://www.lining.my/SalePage/Index/306230

