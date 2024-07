The FA of Indonesia (PSSI) have extended the contract for Shin Tae-yong as the head coach of the Indonesia national team.

“Tae-yong has brought the national team to the third round of the FIFA World Cup qualifiers and also to the play-offs of the Olympic Games. His performance has had a positive impact on Indonesian football,” said PSSI President Erick Thohir.

#AFF

#PSSI

Like this: Like Loading...