The stage is set for a thrilling conclusion to the inaugural HSBC SVNS 2 Series as the final leg arrives in Sao Paulo this weekend, with the race for World Championship qualification reaching its climax.

Taking place on 28 – 29 March at the Estadio Nicolau Alayon, the Brazilian stop marks the third and decisive round of the competition, following action-packed tournaments in Nairobi and Montevideo. With just one round remaining, everything is still to play for as teams battle not only for silverware, but for a place to compete against the best sevens teams in the world.

HSBC SVNS World Championship qualification on the line

The stakes could not be higher in Sao Paulo. Only the top four men’s and women’s teams across the three-leg series will progress to the HSBC SVNS World Championship Series in Hong Kong, Valladolid, Spain and Bordeaux, France making every match this weekend crucial.

Five teams have already done enough across the opening two rounds to secure their place in the season finale, leaving the remaining sides fighting for the final qualification spots and a chance to extend their campaign. The teams that have qualified are Argentina, South Africa, Spain, Germany and USA.

Momentum has been building throughout the series, with standout performances in Nairobi and Montevideo shaping a fiercely competitive leaderboard heading into the final round.

Ahead of the tournament, all team captains gathered on Thursday at Parque do Piqueri located near the Tatuape stream in one of the city’s iconic green spaces for the official captains’ photo, setting the scene for a landmark weekend in Brazilian rugby.

Brazil captain Aline Furtado shared her hopes for the host nation heading into the decisive leg: “I hope that, as a team, we can play freely, enjoy our attacking moments, and bring out the magic we know we have within us. In defense, I hope we stay deeply connected, always defending together. And of course, really, really make the most of the energy from all the fans and family who will be there with us, especially the kids watching, taking in all that energy from everyone in the stands and bringing it into our hearts.”

Montevideo set the scene for a dramatic finish

Last weekend’s action in Montevideo delivered intensity, physicality and statement performances as teams made their final push ahead of the decider. With points accumulated across all three events determining the final standings, the margins are tight and the pressure is on. Sao Paulo now becomes the final proving ground, where dreams of promotion and World Championship glory await the teams. –

Taking place on 28 – 29 March at the Estadio Nicolau Alayon, the Brazilian stop marks the third and decisive round of the competition, following action-packed tournaments in Nairobi and Montevideo. With just one round remaining, everything is still to play for as teams battle not only for silverware, but for a place to compete against the best sevens teams in the world.

HSBC SVNS World Championship qualification on the line

The stakes could not be higher in Sao Paulo. Only the top four men’s and women’s teams across the three-leg series will progress to the HSBC SVNS World Championship Series in Hong Kong, Valladolid, Spain and Bordeaux, France making every match this weekend crucial.

Five teams have already done enough across the opening two rounds to secure their place in the season finale, leaving the remaining sides fighting for the final qualification spots and a chance to extend their campaign. The teams that have qualified are Argentina, South Africa, Spain, Germany and USA.

Momentum has been building throughout the series, with standout performances in Nairobi and Montevideo shaping a fiercely competitive leaderboard heading into the final round.

Ahead of the tournament, all team captains gathered on Thursday at Parque do Piqueri located near the Tatuape stream in one of the city’s iconic green spaces for the official captains’ photo, setting the scene for a landmark weekend in Brazilian rugby.

Brazil captain Aline Furtado shared her hopes for the host nation heading into the decisive leg: “I hope that, as a team, we can play freely, enjoy our attacking moments, and bring out the magic we know we have within us. In defense, I hope we stay deeply connected, always defending together. And of course, really, really make the most of the energy from all the fans and family who will be there with us, especially the kids watching, taking in all that energy from everyone in the stands and bringing it into our hearts.”

Montevideo set the scene for a dramatic finish

Last weekend’s action in Montevideo delivered intensity, physicality and statement performances as teams made their final push ahead of the decider. With points accumulated across all three events determining the final standings, the margins are tight and the pressure is on. Sao Paulo now becomes the final proving ground, where dreams of promotion and World Championship glory await the teams. –

Taking place on 28 – 29 March at the Estadio Nicolau Alayon, the Brazilian stop marks the third and decisive round of the competition, following action-packed tournaments in Nairobi and Montevideo. With just one round remaining, everything is still to play for as teams battle not only for silverware, but for a place to compete against the best sevens teams in the world.

HSBC SVNS World Championship qualification on the line

The stakes could not be higher in Sao Paulo. Only the top four men’s and women’s teams across the three-leg series will progress to the HSBC SVNS World Championship Series in Hong Kong, Valladolid, Spain and Bordeaux, France making every match this weekend crucial.

Five teams have already done enough across the opening two rounds to secure their place in the season finale, leaving the remaining sides fighting for the final qualification spots and a chance to extend their campaign. The teams that have qualified are Argentina, South Africa, Spain, Germany and USA.

Momentum has been building throughout the series, with standout performances in Nairobi and Montevideo shaping a fiercely competitive leaderboard heading into the final round.

Ahead of the tournament, all team captains gathered on Thursday at Parque do Piqueri located near the Tatuape stream in one of the city’s iconic green spaces for the official captains’ photo, setting the scene for a landmark weekend in Brazilian rugby.

Brazil captain Aline Furtado shared her hopes for the host nation heading into the decisive leg: “I hope that, as a team, we can play freely, enjoy our attacking moments, and bring out the magic we know we have within us. In defense, I hope we stay deeply connected, always defending together. And of course, really, really make the most of the energy from all the fans and family who will be there with us, especially the kids watching, taking in all that energy from everyone in the stands and bringing it into our hearts.”

Montevideo set the scene for a dramatic finish

Last weekend’s action in Montevideo delivered intensity, physicality and statement performances as teams made their final push ahead of the decider. With points accumulated across all three events determining the final standings, the margins are tight and the pressure is on. Sao Paulo now becomes the final proving ground, where dreams of promotion and World Championship glory await the teams. – www.world.rugby

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