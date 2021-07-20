The Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) has revealed details of its testing programme in the lead-up to the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

The AIU’s testing programme is highly targeted and intelligence-led and is aimed at the elite Registered Testing Pool that consists of 782 athletes from 77 countries including 315 athletes who are a part of an extended road running pool. The focus is on the quality of testing, developing individual testing plans for each athlete, while also maintaining the volume that is required for a comprehensive programme in a global sport like athletics.

In the first six months of this year (to 15 July), the AIU collected over 3800 samples from tests conducted across the world. More than 2700 of these samples were collected out-of-competition. The remaining 1100 samples were collected through in-competition testing.

Please find the full press release on the Athletics Integrity Unit website here.

The Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) is the independent body created by World Athletics that manages all integrity issues – both doping and non-doping – for the sport of athletics. The remit of the AIU includes anti-doping, the pursuit of individuals engaged in age or competition results manipulation, investigating fraudulent behaviour with regards to transfers of allegiance, and detecting other misconduct including bribery and breaches of betting rules. It is the AIU’s role to drive cheats out of our sport, and to do everything within its power to support honest athletes around the world who dedicate their lives to reaching their sporting goals through dedication and hard work. – WORLD ATHLETICS

Like this: Like Loading...