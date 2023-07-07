Top men’s singles Leong Jun Hao was given some anxious moments before confirming his place in the semifinals of the Petronas National Championships 2023 here in Bukit Kiara.

Up against 5/8-ranked Lim Chong King, the 23-year-old Jun Hao had to muster all that he could in a 55-minute battle before winning 21-19, 24-22.

The Setapak-born Jun Hao will next play Lim Chi Wing, the 9/16-ranked 28-year-old, who booked his place in the final four with a 22-20, 21-8 victory over Selangor’s Aidil Sholeh Ali Sadikin.

The other semifinals of the men’s singles will see a battle between players ranked in the 9/19 bracket.

BAM’s Chua Kim Sheng scalped 3/4 seed and national team-mate Lee Shun Yang in straight set 21-12, 21-17 and where he will now face Muhammad Shaqeem Eiman Shahyar, who emerged 21-9, 21-14 victorious over Soh Ping Chuan from Melaka.

In the men’s doubles, top seed Boon Xin Yuan-Wong Tien Chi failed to make the next round following their 13-21, 19-21 loss to Choong Hon Jian-Wong Vin Sean, the 5/8-ranked duo from BAM.

On the other hand, second seed Beh Chun Meng-Goh Boon Zhe from BAM failed to make the cut to the semifinals when they conceded a 15-21, 14-21 loss to Chia Wei Jie-Liew Xun, also from BAM.

