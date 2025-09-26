The tenth round of the 2025 WorldSBK season sees the paddock begin their end of season Iberian tour at MotorLand Aragon. In near perfect conditions Toprak Razgatlioglu topped the times around the 5.077km circuit for ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team.

The opening 90 minutes of track action saw Razgatlioglu set a fastest time of 1’48.385. The Turkish rider comes to the Tissot Aragon Round having won twelve races in a row but chasing his first victory at the circuit. Having completed a 28 laps he set the pace by three tenths of a second but also completed a strong race simulation in FP2.

set a fastest time of 1’48.385. The Turkish rider comes to the Tissot Aragon Round having won twelve races in a row but chasing his first victory at the circuit. Having completed a 28 laps he set the pace by three tenths of a second but also completed a strong race simulation in FP2.

Nicolo Bulega (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati) was second fastest on the combined times but set the pace in the afternoon session. The Italian rider, second in the championship standings, completed 37 laps over the course of the day including a race simulation where his pace was a match for Razgatlioglu .

was second fastest on the combined times but set the pace in the afternoon session. The Italian rider, second in the championship standings, completed 37 laps over the course of the day including a race simulation where his pace was a match for .

Sam Lowes (ELF Marc VDS Racing Team) continued his strong pace this season with the third fastest time. The Englishman has been a front runner throughout the season and during his Grand Prix career Aragon was one of his strongest circuits. With 37 laps on the board his race day included a 14 lap stint.

continued his strong pace this season with the third fastest time. The Englishman has been a front runner throughout the season and during his Grand Prix career Aragon was one of his strongest circuits. With 37 laps on the board his race day included a 14 lap stint.

Alvaro Bautista (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati) had his most recent WorldSBK victory at Aragon last year and the Spanish rider ended the day fifth fastest. The Ducati V4R rider was stronger in the second half of the lap, which includes the 1km long straight, but will know that his weekend’s performance will be dictated by his performance in tomorrow’s Superpole session.

had his most recent WorldSBK victory at Aragon last year and the Spanish rider ended the day fifth fastest. The Ducati V4R rider was stronger in the second half of the lap, which includes the 1km long straight, but will know that his weekend’s performance will be dictated by his performance in tomorrow’s Superpole session.

Fast laps at the end of the session elevated Andrea Locatelli (Pata Maxus Yamaha) and Xavi Vierge (Honda HRC) into fourth and eighth fastest times while Alex Lowes (bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team) crashed in the final minute while trying to improve on his fastest time.

P1 – Toprak Razgatlioglu (ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team)

“I focused on my race simulation this afternoon and I managed consistent lap times. On lap 12, I had a shifter problem, but after changing it I continued with the same tyre. Bulega put on a new tyre late in the session and set a good lap but my pace was similar even on race tyres. The biggest improvement was with the front tyre which I managed much better this time. I’m very happy with FP2 and I feel ready to fight in Aragon because I need to win here, as I have never won at this track.”

P2 – Nicolo Bulega (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati)

“Today was a positive day. We tried some changes on the bike from FP1 to FP2 and improved it a little. I’m quite happy but there are still a few things, especially with the electronics, that I want to improve for tomorrow. We’ll keep working on them.”

P3 – Sam Lowes (ELF Marc VDS Racing Team)

“I set a fast time of 1’48.9 after ten laps of my race simulation which was positive. I’m still missing a little bit in the last sector. This is where the others seem to have an extra edge so I need to find some improvements there. Today was all about completing laps, running at a consistent pace and seeing where we stand. Obviously, the goal is a podium and we’ll keep working toward that. I love this track. It’s a lot of fun to ride here.”

Like this: Like Loading...