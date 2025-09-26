Kedah had always been a consistent performer in the Allianz Junior Badminton Championships, and this year, they will be making a fresh assault for places in the Grand Finals.

A total of 340 players – among the highest number of participants in AJBC2025 – have confirmed their registration as they started their campaign at the Kedah BA Hall this morning.

In terms of record, Kedah had sent a total of 18 players to the Grand Finals in 2023, with 10 boys and eight girls taking part.

Last year, they improved that number to 21 players with 12 boys and nine girls participating.

Like this: Like Loading...