The Philippine Football Federation (PFF) have officially announced the 26-player roster for the Philippine women’s national football team to compete in the upcoming AFC Women’s Asian Cup Australia 2026 Qualifiers in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.

Head Coach Mark Torcaso leads the squad as they aim to secure a coveted spot in the prestigious continental tournament.

The Philippines’ schedule for the qualifiers is as follows:

•June 29, Sunday: vs. Saudi Arabia

•July 2, Wednesday: vs. Cambodia

•July 5, Saturday: vs. Hong Kong

Only the top team from each of the eight qualifying groups will advance to the final tournament, hosted by Australia in 2026. They will join the following teams that have already qualified: hosts Australia, China, Korea Republic, and Japan.

For more, please click on

#AFF

#PFF

Like this: Like Loading...