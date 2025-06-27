Fresh from winning 3 gold medals in the 2025 University World Championships in New Zealand, national waterskiing ace Aaliyah Yoong Hanifah, 21, will lead a team of 5 athletes to the 2025 IWWF Asian Waterski & Wakesports Championships in Bangkok, Thailand.

The event will be held from Thursday, 26 June to Sunday, 29 June 2025 at Rabbit Lake in Bangkok.

Aaliyah is the favourite in her 3 events of slalom, tricks and jump as well as in the overall category.

Japan’s waterski queen, Saaya Hirosawa, is also entered in her first Asian championships after missing it for several years due to injury and work commitments.

She now returns after some impressive recent competition results in Japan in the past year.

Saaya is the holder of the Asian Championship women’s jump record of 45.6m she set in 2017 in Auckland. She is expected to make a strong challenge to Aaliyah in the Women’s jump and in the overall title.

Other members of the Malaysian team for the 2025 Asians:

1. Syahir Nasir, 27, 2017 SEA Games bronze medallist entered in open men slalom,

2. Aiden Yoong Hanifah, 19, 2015 SEA Games bronze medallist, entered in slalom, tricks & jump,

3. Adam Yoong Hanifah, 17, 2017 SEA Games gold medallist entered in slalom, tricks & jump,

4. Aydan Noah Saisi, 12, winner in the Malaysian nationals U14 & U17 Wakeboard, will participate in the U14 wakeboard event.

Emirul Shahimy Wahab is the team manager with Nordin Saisi the assistant team manager.

Three officials of the Malaysian Waterski & Wakeboard Federation (MWWF) had been appointed as technical officials to the championships by IWWF.

The MWWF officials appointed are MWWF President Phillipa Yoong as judge, MWWF Sports Executive Officer Nozie Sulaiman as scorer, and Committee Member Danny Choo Hon Nam as chief driver.

For event schedule, start lists and result https://www.iwwfed-ea.org/classic/25ASIA03/

