The Myanmar Futsal national team was served with some hard reckoning in their first friendly match in Surabaya, Indonesia earlier this evening.

In the match that was played at the Baskhara Futsal Arena, the Myanmar Futsal squad had to concede to an 11-1 defeat to Bintang Timur Surabaya (BTS) FC.

BTS are the defending champions of the Indonesia Pro Futsal League and are also leading the standings in the PFL 2024.

Myanmar Futsal national team will next take on the Regional East Java Team on 10 February 2024.

The team is being prepared for the AFC Futsal Asian Cup 2024 this April.

