The team’s 2026 presentation reveals an updated Trackhouse livery and the return of the iconic Gulf colours this season.

American MotoGP team Trackhouse has revealed two new liveries for 2026! One is its own livery design, updated for the season ahead, and the other the iconic livery for its partner Gulf – the colours that will run on both Trackhouse Aprilia RS-GP26 bikes at the season opener in Thailand, raced by MotoGP race winner Raul Fernandez and sophomore contender Ai Ogura.

The updated Trackhouse livery retains its house colors, inspired by the Trackhouse Racing organisation’s blue, black and dayglo yellow base palette, with some little updates for 2026 – and with some variations during the season.

The Gulf colours, meanwhile, will be on track in Thailand and then again at the second round in Brazil. Then they break cover again at the Italian GP at Mugello, in Lombok as the team return to the scene of their first Sprint podium, and finally at Sepang for the Malaysian Grand Prix – five rounds in total.

Trackhouse take on their third MotoGP season in 2026. Now Grand Prix winners after Raul Fernandez took that stunning win in Australia last year, there’s plenty to get excited about looking ahead – hear from the riders, Team Principal Davide Brivio and Team Owner and Founder Justin Marks as they gear up for another campaign in the most exciting sport on Earth!

Raul Fernandez: “Our great results at the end of year were the consequence of the work we did during the season. Having an incredible team, Davide and Justin behind us is the key to having a family on track. My training this winter was pretty much the same as last year, but the thing I would like to change is the result of the test as I crashed during the test in Malaysia last year and was injured. But now, I feel fully fit and ready to start the season. I like the new liveries a lot, especially, the Trackhouse one as with more carbon parts it looks a little bit more aggressive and I just love the Gulf colors which I cannot wait to start the season with, in Thailand. We are going to look great on track. Anyway, the important thing is that the bike can be fast on track and for this year, I think we have to be really focused on ourselves and not think too much about the results. The results are the consequences of the work we are doing. We have to be focused on what we can control and need to improve each day to be competitive. I want to enjoy racing like I did in the last rounds of 2025 and I’m sure then the results will come.”

Ai Ogura: “I think our GULF livery is really cool. It matches well with my personal color because my favorite color is blue. I actually like both our designs and can’t wait to go out on track with them both! For 2026, I think I can be a bit more confident on the bike. After I experienced my rookie season in MotoGP everything is hopefully a bit more under control this year. We’ll see how it goes but the first test is going to be very important as, for sure, one of the big targets this season will be the grid positions. Last season we could be competitive during the race but the grid position has usually not been the best and we really need to work on that, especially during the test days. I’m sure we can improve our starting positions a bit and hopefully we can be better at most races. I don’t have a specific target for 2026, but I want to do my best in all the races – that is the target.”

Davide Brivio, Team Principal of Trackhouse MotoGP Team: “Our bikes are beautiful. First of all, GULF is the iconic color that all motorsport fans love. We are very excited to be able, again, to use these iconic colors for five races this season. Then the new Trackhouse livery – our corporate Trackhouse colors – are a bit blacker, more aggressive. Overall, we’re excited about both liveries.

“Speaking about the riders, all the paddock has been talking for many years about how talented Raul is and what a strong rider he can be and I think last year, he was able to show it, to translate his talent into results. Last year, we had a difficult start but once he started to be in the top 10 he just kept going, arriving to the win towards the end of the season. It tells me that Raul gets confidence when the results come and I hope, with the end of season we had last year, there is going to be another big step in his confidence in ‘26. The talent is there, the potential is there and if he’s confident and convinced of his potential, we can be there.

“We have been very happy with Ai’s season last year. It was supposed to be a year where he had to learn and understand MotoGP and I think this is what he has done. Of course, he has also been able to show great performance, especially in the first race but, honestly, through the season we have always seen him very competitive in the races, analyzing lap times and most of the time, very fast at the end of the race. We definitely have to improve Qualifying, as it’s becoming more and more important in MotoGP. When you start on the first rows, the weekend goes completely different. For sure, this is one area to work on this year – if we can start nearer the front, with our competitiveness, I’m sure we can do something good.

“The goal is to improve what we have done last year. Raul finished inside the top 10 but just in 10th place so, first of all, we should get both riders in the top 10 and be able to hopefully score some podiums. We have to be ready, we have to be there and when the opportunity comes, just take it. We know it’s very difficult but, I’m sure that we can have some good weekends through the season.”

Justin Marks, Founder & Owner, Trackhouse Entertainment Group: “This is the start of year three for the USA’s only premier class team in the modern era and one that has seen us grow in stature, experience and recognition for our performance on track and our global fanbase which grows daily across North America and all points of the world. Last season the Trackhouse Team found speed and success. Raul scored his first MotoGP podium with our beautiful Gulf colors in the Indonesia Sprint race. Next time out, he podiumed again on Sprint Saturday on Phillip Island and went even better on Sunday, taking his first premier class victory to lift the Australian winner’s trophy and give Trackhouse its first MotoGP win in only our second season in the championship.

“Trackhouse is an organization that believes in young talent and that meant we were very happy to capture the 2024 Moto2 World Champion, Ai Ogura. This measured deep thinking kid from Japan has raw speed and all the makings of a future premier class winner. He was not far off at his very first MotoGP race with a fourth place finish and despite some heavy crashes through his rookie campaign he showed that he’s a fast learner and has the pace and ability to be a front runner soon.

“Now with the taste of victory in MotoGP we are so hungry for more and I cannot be more excited with our season to come in MotoGP with Raul and Ai and the NASCAR with Ross, Shane and our leader’s rookie, Connor Zilisch. As an elite level motorsport organization we are racing with world class partners. In NASCAR and MotoGP Trackhouse is carving new stories with every one of our partners and today you have seen the incredible 2026 color scheme of our Gulf bike.

“As a kid I grew up loving these colors on the Ford GT40s and the Porsche 917s at the Le Mans 24 hour race. Even more when Steve McQueen – the coolest of them all – immortalized Gulf in the movie theaters. Now to have five races in the coming MotoGP season with both our bikes running Gulf colors it’s a dream come true and we are honored, grateful and excited to be racing with them through 2026.

“I truly believe our teams are capable of great success in the coming eleven months, both on four wheels and two wheels. I cannot wait for us to get underway in Thailand for round one of the MotoGP World Championship. Thank you for all your great support. We are hungry for more success and taking you with us when Raul and Ai get on track with these awesome Trackhouse Aprilia RS-GP26’s.”

Trackhouse Entertainment Group is a front-running force in America’s premier stockcar series, the NASCAR CUP. Having started with a single car entry in 2021, Trackhouse Racing now fields three cars in the series and has, to date, visited Victory Lane fourteen times. In 2026, they prepare for their third season in MotoGP – aiming even higher after taking their first MotoGP Grand Prix win last season.

Come back for more from testing as we head out on track at Sepang and then join us for the season opener from the 27th of February to the 1st of March in Buriram!

Like this: Like Loading...