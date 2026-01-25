The FA of Indonesia (PSSI) have announced Kelme as the new kit supplier for the Indonesian national teams.

The decision to select Kelme was made after an intensive tender process that began in July of last year, in which seven kit manufacturers participated.

Kelme will not only be the supplier for the Men’s and Women’s national teams, but they will also supply apparel for the referees and the age group competitions, as well as the Indonesian Futsal national teams.

“The presence of an international brand like Kelme is a positive sign that Indonesian football is being recognized in the global sports industry. This isn’t just about the jerseys worn by the National Teams, but part of a broader strategy to elevate the value of the national sports industry, reflecting the quality, competitiveness, and pride of the nation,” said PSSI President Erick Thohir.

Added Kevin Wijaya, the Chief Executive Officer of Kelme Indonesia: “We are committed to delivering high-quality, internationally tested products, with robust production standards and guaranteed availability for both players and the public. With technological support, independent production capabilities, and a long-term vision aligned with PSSI, we want to ensure that every element of this collaboration makes a real contribution to the development of the Indonesian football ecosystem.”

