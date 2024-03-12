The return of several stalwarts has certainly brought a smile to Vietnam head coach Philippe Troussier as the team looks to take on Indonesia in a double clash in Group F, Round 2 qualifiers of the FIFA World Cup 2026.

Vietnam will take on Indonesia away on 21 March 2024 at the Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta before the home tie at the My Dinh Stadium five days later in Hanoi.

Towards that, the Frenchman is welcoming the return of veterans like defenders Nguyen Thanh Chung, Bui Tien Dung, Nguyen Duc Chien, strikers Nguyen Tien Linh, Nguyen Cong Phuong and also Nham Manh Dung in the 33-man squad.

However, the team will have to make do without the experience of goalkeeper Dang Van Lam (ankle injury), midfielder Que Ngoc Hai (groin adductor injury), and defender Doan Van Hau (just had surgery on his Achilles tendon), midfielder Nguyen Tuan Anh (knee ligament damage), and most recently, striker Pham Tuan Hai (ankle injury).

Defender Bui Hoang Viet Anh is currently nursing a torn lip even though he has been called up for the Indonesia assignment.

Centralised training starts on 13 March 2024.

#AFF

#VFF

