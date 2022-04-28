TVS Racing have selected eight outstanding riders from the Asian countries to participate in the upcoming TVS Asia One-Make Championship that will be held alongside the FIM Asia Road Racing Championship (ARRC) on the 28th-29th May 2022 at the Sepang International Circuit (SIC).

The riders who are from Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Singapore, Japan and Philippines took their first stride on the TVS Apache RR310 machine which is a factory production of the TVS Motor Company, India and will take part in the upcoming Round 2 of the ARRC.

Commenting on the selection process, TVS Racing Team Manager, B Selvaraj said, “We focus on One-Make to allow modifications on the machine that would provide us with key feedback for the advancement and development of our products.”

“The criteria of rider selection, more importantly looks into the experience of riders and latest best achievements apart from the lap timings which would go the distance in selecting the best riders for this one-make championship.

“Additionally, we also take into consideration the consistency and adaptability of riders towards the machine.”

TVS Asia One-Make Championship stemmed from the idea of discovering new talents in the Asian region consequently opening a pathway for a comprehensive development of the motorsport industry within these countries. The championship also serves as a platform to showcase the qualities and capacities of the machine in the racing field.

The names of the finalised riders will be announced soon.

