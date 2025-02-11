Two goals from Eid Mahmoud gave Bangkok United a valuable 2-2 draw against Rayong FC at the Thammasat Stadium in their 2024/25 Thai League 1 tie.

The city side could not take full advantage of playing at home when they trailed 2-1 at the half.

Rayong took the lead through Jeon Hae-min (10th minute) and Lwin Moe Aung (28th) before Bangkok returned with the first goal off Eid in the 34th minute.

The Palestinian striker then added his and Bangkok’s second in the 58th minute for the home to pick up the one point on the night.

However, the draw failed to allow Bangkok the chance to close the gap on leader Buriram as they fell further behind at the top of the standings.

After 21 matches Bangkok United have accumulated 44 points – seven points behind leaders and defending champions Buriram United.

Third is Muang Thong United with 35 points from 20 matches.

#AFF

#FAT

#ThaiLeague

Photos Courtesy #RayongFC

