Two-time champions China survived an early scare in their Group A opener at the Tsingtao Badminton Asia Mixed Team Championships 2025. Singapore put up a strong challenge and pushed China to the limit but the host eventually emerged triumphant with a hard-fought 3-2 victory at the Qingdao Conson Sports Centre.

The feat keeps China on course for a place in the knockout stage and their pursuit of a third title since the tournament’s inception in 2017.

After four ties, the tie was levelled at 2-2. It all came down to the men’s doubles match, where Huang Di/Liu Yu proved too strong for Loh Kean Hean/Howin Wong Jia Hao, sealing victory with a commanding 21-10, 21-11 triumph in just 37 minutes.

Singapore had earlier drawn first blood through their mixed doubles pair Terry Hee/Jin Yu Jia, who staged a spirited comeback to overcome Gao Jia Xuan/Wu Meng Yin 13-21, 21-11, 21-18 in a gripping 51-minute contest.

However, China responded swiftly, with Xu Wen Jing easing past Insyirah Khan 21-10, 21-10 in the women’s singles to level the score.

Singapore regained the advantage when Jason Teh delivered a composed 21-15, 21-15 victory over Zhu Xuan Chen in the men’s singles. But China hit back once again as their women’s doubles pair Keng Shu Liang/Wang Ting Ge dispatched Heng Xiao En/Li Zheng Yan 21-9, 21-16 in just 32 minutes.

A thrilling decider ensued with Huang Di/Liu Yu making no mistake, delivering a decisive victory in straight games to seal the tie for China.

Singapore faces a must-win clash against a full-strength Chinese Taipei team tomorrow to keep their knockout hopes alive.

Group B: Indonesia bt Hong Kong 5-0

Indonesia signalled their serious intent in Group B, making an emphatic start with a dominant 5-0 victory over Hong Kong.

World No.43 Alwi Farhan produced an upset, stunning Hong Kong’s world No.20 Ng Ka Long in a pulsating 71-minute battle. Alwi displayed remarkable resilience to prevail 21-12, 18-21, 21-19, marking his second victory over Ng in their last three encounters.

Indonesia’s charge was ignited by Rinov Rivaldi/Lisa Ayu Kusumawati, who overcame a slow start to defeat Lui Chun Wai/Fu Chi Yan 18-21, 21-8, 21-19. Their lead was further cemented by world No.14 Putri Kusuma Wardani, who breezed past Yeung Sum Yee 21-8, 21-15 in just 35 minutes.

With the tie already secured, Indonesia’s men’s and women’s doubles pairs completed the whitewash, ensuring a morale-boosting start to their campaign.

Hong Kong, recently guided by a Malaysian coaching team, faces a must-win encounter against a young Malaysian squad tomorrow.

Group C: Japan bt Kazakhstan 5-0

Former champions Japan showed no mercy in their Group C opener, cruising to a 5-0 victory over Kazakhstan. The Japanese squad, featuring a revamped line-up, dominated proceedings and wrapped up all five ties in straight games within 110 minutes.

Top professionals Kenta Nishimoto and the women’s doubles duo Rin Iwanaga/Kie Nakanishi barely broke a sweat, completing their respective matches in under 25 minutes.

Group D: Korea bt Macau China 5-0

Korea made an impressive start in Group D, sweeping past Macau China with a clinical 5-0 triumph. The commanding victory sets up an enticing clash with joint favourites India on Thursday, in a fixture expected to determine the group winner.

The Tsingtao Badminton Asia Mixed Team Championships 2025, featuring 12 teams, culminates on February 16.

