SMK Bukit Nenas (Terengganu State Sports School (SSN)), came back from an early deficit to record a 2-1 victory over SMK Seri Titiwangsa (SSN Kuala Lumpur) in the 2025 KPM-FAM Under-17 Youth League.

The match, which took place on Saturday at the Kuala Lumpur Football Stadium, Cheras, saw SMK Seri Titiwangsa taking the lead early in the second minute off a header from Muhd ​​Hafiz Hashim.

However, the visitors, led by Asman Ismail, did not succumb to the pressure, where instead they continued to push forward in search of the equaliser.

Their patience paid dividends when they found the space and time to slot in two goals within the space of five minutes.

Ahmad Baihaki Mohd Adri cleverly sniffed out an opportunity to head in the equalizer in the 35th minute before firing in to beat SMK Seri Titiwangsa custodian Daiyan Akif Dazain for the second time five minutes later.

The home team was then presented with a series of opportunities but SMK Seri Titiwangsa failed to find the back of the net as SMK Bukit Nenas stood for the full three points on the road.

“My team is made mostly 16-year-olds – only two are a year older but they still managed to play according to what was planned during training.

“I told the players that getting into the rhythm early in the game may be difficult, as the advantage belongs to the home team. Defensive mistakes punished us, but the boys came back stronger to organise the game and managed to score two goals,” said SMK Bukit Nenas Coach, Asman Ismail.

This was SMK Bukit Nenas’ first match in the 2025 KPM-FAM Under-17 Youth League competition, placing them in third place in Group B while SMK Seri Titiwangsa occupied fifth place with three points after two matches.

Earlier, before kick-off, a simple launch ceremony was held for this year’s 2025 KPM-FAM Youth League.

100PLUS, the country’s number one isotonic beverage, will once again support the Ministry of Education Malaysia (KPM) as the main sponsor of the KPM-FAM Youth League.

Through the partnership, 100PLUS has also committed to sponsor the Netball, Athletics and the Sepak Takraw circuits organised by the ministry.

Secretary-General of the Ministry of Education Malaysia (MOE), Dato’ TS Dr Aminuddin Hassim, Fraser & Neave (F&N) Holdings Berhad Director of Government Engagement and Industry, Norazrin Bin Norsyam Yee, and Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) Executive Committee Member (EXCO), Datuk Zainal Abidin Hassan, attended the ceremony.

Like this: Like Loading...