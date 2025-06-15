The FIA World Endurance Championship will feature an unchanged calendar of events in 2026, as the series bids to build upon its burgeoning momentum and popularity.

Last year saw more than 750,000 fans pour through the gates over the course of the season’s eight rounds, and with a record on-site attendance at Spa-Francorchamps last month – and a huge crowd expected at this weekend’s 93rd edition of the legendary 24 Hours of Le Mans – the current campaign looks set to raise the bar even higher.

For the third consecutive season, FIA WEC will visit five different regions in 2026 – Europe, North America, South America, Asia-Pacific and the Middle East – with the dates having been officially rubber-stamped during this week’s FIA World Motor Sport Council reunion in Macau. The action will begin a month later than usual in Qatar, as Lusail International Circuit hosts the traditional ‘Prologue’ group test and curtain-raising contest in late March.

The championship will subsequently return to Europe for rounds two, three and four at Imola in Italy, Spa in Belgium and Le Mans in France for the most famous circuit race in the world. The second half of the campaign then consists of long-haul contests, as competitors travel overseas to São Paulo in Brazil in July, Austin in the US and Japan’s iconic Fuji International Speedway in September and finally, Bahrain International Circuit, where champions will be crowned in early November.

Frédéric Lequien, CEO, FIA World Endurance Championship, said: “We are pleased to present our 2026 FIA WEC calendar, which reflects the series’ success by building upon a winning formula and format. All eight events have established themselves as firm favourites amongst competitors and fans. Every circuit offers its own unique characteristics and challenges – and invariably brings out the best from our incredible drivers, cars and teams. We look forward to continuing to put on a thrilling show all around the world!”

Pierre Fillon, President, Automobile Club de l’Ouest (ACO), said: “We are thrilled by the growth of the FIA World Endurance Championship in recent years, a large part of which can be attributed to the series’ stability in terms of partners, participants and venues. FIA WEC offers an irresistible platform for manufacturers eager to do battle for supremacy, and the 2026 calendar will once again enable them to showcase their skills and ingenuity to a highly-invested global audience.”

Richard Mille, President, FIA Endurance Commission, said: “After a period of expansion, including the addition of an eighth round in 2024, the FIA World Endurance Championship enters a phase of consolidation and stability with next season’s calendar. The schedule continues to feature world-class circuits across key regions, striking the right balance between global exposure for manufacturers and the need to keep participation costs at a reasonable level. This stability lays a strong foundation for the continued success of the Hypercar class and supports the sustained growth of the world’s premier endurance racing series.” – www.fia.com

