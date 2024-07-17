Two late goals gave Cambodia’s Svay Rieng FC a valuable 3-2 win over Young Elephants FC from Laos in the qualifying round of the ASEAN Club Championship Shopee Cup 2024/25.

Christian Roque Silveira Dos Santos (90th) and Nhean Sosidan (90th+4) struck late in the game to add to the 19th minute lead by Gabriel Silva Costa for the well-worked victory.

In between, Young Elephants found the back of the net through Takumu Nishihara’s 34th minute penalty and Shokhrukh Mahmudxojiyev (37th).

In the meantime, Brunei Darussalam’s Kasuka FC were held to a 1-1 draw by Shan United from Myanmar.

Hein Phyo Win struck the 79th minute equaliser for Shan United to cancel out Leon Sullivan Taylor’s 44th minute lead for Kasuka.

The return tie will be played in a week.

