Host Indonesia put up a show to whip the Philippines 6-0 for their first win in Group A of the ASEAN Under-19 Boy’s Championship 2024 at the Gelora Bung Tomo Stadium.

Arlyansyah Abdulmanan (13th and 51st minute) and Muhammad Iqbal Gwijangge (21st and 43rd) were on a brace as Kadek Arel Priyatna (29th) and Jens Raven (88th) scored the others for the win.

