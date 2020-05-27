The 2020 edition of the HDBank Futsal Championship 2020 will be held in two phases to ensure a competitive edge.

In the first phase, 12 teams will do battle on 1-9 June 2020 at the Nha Trang University Arena (in Khanh Hoa Province) to sift out the four best teams to join the second phase of the championship.

The second phase of the HDBank Futsal Championship 2020 will have ten teams competing including the six top teams from last year.

The six teams are Thai Son Nam, Sahako, SS.Khanh Hoa, Saigon FC, Da Nang and Thai Son Bac.

The second phase of the meet will be played over two legs.

The first leg will be from 14 June to 5 July 2020 at the Nha Trang University Arena while the second leg will be from 5- 26 September at the Lanh Bình Thang Arena (Ho Chi Minh City).

The HDBank Futsal National Cup 2020 will take place on 5-20 October at the Dak Lak Arena.