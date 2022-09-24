Top seed Ng Tze Yong of Johor defeated second seed Leong Jun Hao in a thrilling men’s singles final for a three-set final for the Malaysia Games (SUKMA) 2022 badminton gold medal.

The Birmingham Commonwealth Games silver medalist clawed back from18-21 defeat in the first set to win the next two 21-19, 21-12.

National shuttler Aidil Sholeh Ali Sadiki, representing Selangor, claimed the bronze medal with a 21-12, 21-21 win over Jacky Kok from Kedah.

In the absence of top contender Goh Jin Wei, who pulled out from the Malaysia Games to compete in the India International Challenge, the Games is an open affair.

The women’s singles are an all-Selangor final between Siti Nurshuhaini Azman and newly independent Malaysian shuttler K. Letshaana.

But luck was not on Letshaana’s side, who left the Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) to go independent, as Siti Nurshuhaini triumphed 21-19, 21-9 for her first Malaysia Games gold.

“It feels good to be back after a long recovery from a back injury. It took some adjustment playing after so long and in a big arena, but this was a good competition,” said Letshaana.

The bronze medal went to Tan Zhi Yi from Pulau Penang who defeated Wilayah Persekutuan’s Amanda Yap, 21-12, 21-12.

