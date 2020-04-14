With a forced stop in place due to continual coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, further changes have been made to the 2020 MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship calendar.

With the ongoing fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, The FIM, Government Officials, Circuits & Dorna WSBK Organization informs of further changes needed to be made to the 2020 WorldSBK Calendar, with rounds being rescheduled & regrettably, cancelled.

RESCHEDULED :

• Aragon Round (previously 22–24 May) rescheduled 28–30 August.

• Riviera Di Rimini Round (previously 12–14 June) rescheduled 6– 8 November.

CANCELLED :

• Acerbis Italian Round (previously 8–10 May)

The FIM and Dorna WSBK Organization will continue working extensively with Government Officials and Circuits, analysing the situation in every country with great detail.

However, it is with regret that after a range of scenarios being discussed and reviewed and in agreement with Circuit Officials, that the Acerbis Italian Round at the Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari has been cancelled.

Information will be communicated accordingly if further changes to the 2020 Calendar are made.