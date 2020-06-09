UFC 250 is in the history books, and it was indeed a thrilling morning of action, with devastating submissions and highlight reel-worthy knock outs.

Double division champion Amanda Nunes defended her featherweight belt by putting on a striking and takedown clinic against a tough Felicia Spencer.

The challenger was incredibly durable and weathered an onslaught of punches that had finished other opponents, but Nunes’ elbows in the ground and pound were severely damaging, and she rightfully earned the unanimous decision

In what became a defacto bantamweight tournament to determine the next title challenger, co-headliner Cody Garbrandt got a tremendous KO over Raphael Assuncao in the final second of round 2, and Aljamain Sterling choked out Cory Sandhagen rapidly in round 1.

Both winners earned $50,000 US Performance of the Night bonuses, as did bantamweight Sean O’Malley for his walk-off KO of Eddie Wineland, and Alex Perez for his first round TKO of veteran Jussier Formiga.

UFC Fight Night: Eye vs Cavillo

On June 14, UFC will continue the run of live events in Las Vegas with UFC Fight Night: Eye vs Cavillo.

The number 1 ranked women’s flyweight contender and former title challenger Jessica Eye has earned her first main event with a strong 3-round win over the very experienced Viviane Araujo.

Eye will be facing surging Cynthia Cavillo, a grappling ace in her own right who will be seeing a win as her chance to climb up into the rankings.

Asia fans will remember Eye from her stellar performance at UFC Singapore in 2018, when she got a hard-fought unanimous decision over Jessica-Rose Clark.

In the co-main event, Dana White’s Contender Series graduate Karl Roberson will face M arvin Vettori in a middleweight clash.

On the main card, Former flyweight title challenger Ray Borg takes on hot up and comer Merab Dvalishvili.

Charles Jourdain comes off his stunning knockout of Korea’s Choi Doo -Ho at last year’s UFC Busan to face fan favorite Andre Fili. Bantamweights Jordan Espinosa and Mark DeLaRosa will engage in a do-or-die match to recover into the win column.

UFC Fight Night:

Main Card – Flyweight Main Event: Jessica Eye vs Cynthia Calvillo

Middleweight: Karl Roberson vs Marvin Vettori

Bantamweight: Merab Dvalishvili vs Ray Borg

Featherweight: Andre Fili vs Charles Jourdain

Bantamweight: Jordan Espinosa vs Mark DeLaRosa

Preliminary Card Lightweight: Charles Rosa vs Kevin Aguilar

Women’s Bantamweight: Julia Avila vs Gina Mazany

Flyweight: Ryan Benoit vs Tyson Nam

Featherweight: Jordan Griffin vs Darrick Minner