Bintang Timur Surabaya (BTS) maintained their unbeaten streak to stay top of the Indonesian Pro Futsal League (PFL) 2024.This week, they made sure of their leadership with a 4-0 win over Halus FC with goals from Firman Ardiansyah (in the 13th and 35th minute), Diego Henrique (18th minute, penalty) and Ahmad Habibie (38th).

With the three points, BTS have picked up 50 points – four points ahead of second-placed Black Steel Manokwari.

Black Steel kept up the pressure at the top of the table with a pummeling 10-2 victory over Moncongbulo FC.

Holypaul Evan Septinus walked away with five goals (2nd, 9th, 20th, 25th and 33rd minute) to be followed by M. Najib (3rd and 27th minute), Pieter Evarardus Masriat (11th), Chris Daniel Yeimo (13th) and Wendy Brian Lincrey (18th).

The goals for Moncongbulo were scored by Hariady in the 10th minute and Angga Yudistira in the 14th minute.

#AFF

#PSSI

#FFI

Like this: Like Loading...