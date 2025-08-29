TUUCI Wins M32 North American Championship

From last-place finishes to lifting the trophy, TUUCI completes the climb

TUUCI Racing was crowned 2025 M32 North American Champion. “We just showed everybody that you can start at the bottom and work your way to the top,” said C.T. Olander. “Tears came to my eyes.”

After a year and a half of building, battling, and learning, Olander, Cy Thompson, Phil Robertson, John Wallace, and Charlie McHugh put it all together in Newport for an emotional, hard-earned title.

“We’ve gotten last. We’ve done well. We really just put it together this summer,” Olander said. This event was the grand finale of a summer full of M32 one-design and coastal racing in the United States and across Europe. “A little extra time in the boat here in Newport made a big difference.”

And they earned it. This weekend, the team had excellent starts, sailed clean, capitalized on shifts, and held off a stacked fleet across three days of championship racing. 15 champagne races in glorious Newport conditions: sunshine, sea breeze, mostly heavy air with a few light air races, and moments with a bit of spice.

At the same time, Charlie Julien’s Rated X claimed the overall title in the M32 Newport Summer Series, which spanned three regattas across June, July, and August. The J Racing helmsman has teamed up with tactician Keith Swinton, helmswoman Christina Sakellaris, Rhys Mara, Julius Hallstrom, and Jeff McCooey this summer.

With 41 races scheduled and completed, Rated X’s season-long consistency paid off. M32 Principal Race Officers Mattias Dahlstrom and Carol Ewing delivered top-level, professional race management throughout the series.

TUUCI Racing’s partnership with The Ultimate Umbrella Company Incorporated (TUUCI) began before the pandemic. “TUUCI wanted to be part of a high-performance sailing team. They’re in the shade business, which it’s all about wind and the environment – so it just fits,” said Olander. “They’ve given us a ton of support throughout the journey, and now we look forward to the World Championship in Miami.”

