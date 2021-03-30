Roslan Jamaluddin could well be one of the top notch coaches in the Malaysian Women’s Hockey League having guided debutants Universiti Kuala Lumpur (UniKL) to win the league title.

Led by seven national players UniKL have been unbeaten in six matches so far, defeating Sabah 7-0 in the league and virtually sealed a place in the final of the Vivian May Soar Cup on April 3 following their thumping 8-0 victory in the first leg semi-finals last Sunday.

They take on the East Malaysian state side in the return-leg semi-finals tomorrow at the National Hockey Stadium and Roslan is expecting the team to put up another scintillating show against Sabah without having feathers ruffled.

He is not looking too much into tomorrow’s return-leg match and is more focused on the final. “We should not have any problems scoring a few more goals against Sabah to confirm our place in the final.

It will be impossible for Sabah to score nine goals against us in the second-leg of the semi-finals. It will be a miracle should that happen,” said Roslan, adding that the two days’ rest should be sufficient for the players to take rest and recover from minor bruises.

“I will rest a few senior players or even give them less playing time. Those down with injuries will definitely be side-lined. It will also be great opportunity to allow several youngsters more playing time as we prepare for the final,” he added.

National players Norazlin Sumantri and Qasidah Najwa Mohd Halimi are both down with ankle and thigh injuries respectively.

“I want both of them to recover for the final as they are key players in the team. Both of them have played a vital role in the league,” said Roslan, who is the national women goalkeepers coach.

Roslan added that his main goal now is ensure UniKL remain unbeaten and win the Vivian May Soar Cup (Overall champions).

“Things are looking really bright for us to make a clean sweep of titles and I want the players to play to their true form and seal the overall title. I am not sure who we will face in the final but it does not matter as I want the team to stay focus for the final,” said Roslan.

Last year’s overall champions PKS Universiti Tenaga Nasional (Uniten)-KPT drew 3-3 against Police Blue Warriors and the return-leg match will decide their fate.

UniKL will be banking on Nuramirah Shakirah Zulkifli, who is the leading scorer in the league with nine goals to continue her scoring act against Sabah and also in the final. Roslan is also upbeat over Nuramirah’s performance and believes she is a strong contender for the top scorer award.

