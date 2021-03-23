IT was a memorable debut for Universiti Kuala Lumpur (UniKL) Ladies as they lifted the Malaysian Women’s Hockey League title in grand style with a 7-0 drubbing over Sabah with one match in hand at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil.

\For UniKL, it was their fourth consecutive win in the six-team league and they will wrap up the fixtures against Young Tigress at the same venue on Wednesday.

UniKL, powered by seven national players, have been in top form having scored 30 goals and have yet to concede any in four matches. They had trounced hapless Mutiara Juniors from Penang 17-0 in the opening match and defeated former champions Police Blue Warriors and PKS Universiti Tenaga Nasional (Uniten)-KPT respectively with identical scores of 3-0.

Coach Roslan Jamaluddin was grinning from ear to ear with his team lifting the title with one match in hand. “I am proud of my players’ performance for playing exceptionally well in four matches. I could not have asked for a better outing from them as they played to their true form to secure four straight wins to lift the title,” said Roslan, adding that it feels great to see UniKL as new powerhouse in the women’s league.

UniKL, who needed a win against Sabah to lift the title, went on the offensive from the start and took the lead through Khairunnisa Ayuni Mohd Sharuddin who hammered home from the top of the D in the fourth minute.

They kept up the pressure and added another two goals in the first two quarters. Khairunissa crossed the ball from the right and it was deflected into goal by Nuramirah Shakirah Zulkifli in the 14th minute.

Nur Atira Mohamad Ismail was in top form too, scoring a brace in the 23rd and 29th minutes. Nuramirah was on target to score three more goals in the 41st, 50th and 54th minutes, taking her personal tally to seven goals in four matches.

In earlier matches, last year’s overall champions PKS Uniten hammered Mutiara Juniors 13-1 while Blue Warriors outplayed Young Tigress 9-0.

