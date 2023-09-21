Audi is systematically continuing its course for growth in fully electric models. More than other e-models, the Audi Q4 e-tron family has contributed to the strong growth in deliveries in the first half of 2023 (+51.2 percent). It is being comprehensively updated in the 2024 model year with a newly tuned suspension, increased efficiency, characteristic sound, and enhanced standard equipment. In addition to an optimized drive concept and higher charging power, Audi is expanding the models’ range of functions in the driver assistance systems. With the optional adaptive cruise assist, both models now also aid lane changes. The updated models will be available to order from September 26, starting at 52,950 euros. All Q4 e-tron models feature a large battery that provides 77 kWh of net energy (82 kWh gross). Optimized cell chemistry has improved the DC charging power so that they charge from 10 to 80 percent in around 28 minutes under ideal conditions. The quattro models now achieve a maximum DC charging power of 175 kW, and the rear-wheel drive models a maximum of 135 kW. The battery protection function automatically limits the charge level to 80 percent to extend battery life. To ensure intelligent trip and charge planning, the e-tron route planner prioritizes high-performance HPC stations (High-Power Charging facilitates ultrafast charging). If the driver takes the suggested route, the system activates battery preconditioning for the period before the new Audi Q4 e-tron models reach the selected, stored charging station. If the driver selects an HPC station as the destination, the system activates thermal conditioning to ensure the battery charges as quickly as possible at the station. For the first time, the Audi Q4 e-tron model family also features post-conditioning. Here, the vehicle’s thermal management system cools the battery, for example, if it exceeds a fixed temperature threshold after driving or charging. New drive system with higher efficiency and more power For both rear-wheel drive and quattro all-wheel drive, all Audi Q4 e-tron models now feature a permanently excited synchronous machine (PSM) on the rear axle. The update gives gives the Audi Q4 e-tron model family a completely redeveloped PSM notable for its higher efficiency and greater power. The models benefit from an increased range and superior power delivery. a completely redeveloped PSM notable for its higher efficiency and greater power. The electric SUV benefits from an increased range and superior power delivery. The Audi Q4 Sportback 45 e-tron1, for example, reaches a range of up to 562 kilometers (349 mi) in the WLTP cycle. The Audi Q4 45 e-tron2 and the Audi Q4 Sportback 45 e-tron1 with rear-wheel drive produce 210 kW (286 PS) and accelerate from zero to 100 km/h (62 mph ) in 6.7 seconds. The Audi Q4 45 e-tron quattro3 and the Audi Q4 Sportback 45 e-tron quattro4 with 210 kW (286 PS) take 6.6 seconds. The top-of-the-range models Audi Q4 55 e-tron quattro5 and Audi Q4 Sportback 55 e-tron quattro6 models with 250 kW (340 PS) accelerate from a standstill to highway speed in a mere 5.4 seconds. The top speed for all models is now 180 km/h (112 mph). The new electric motor uses optimized thermal management for greater efficiency. The system features energy-saving cooling: Due to the geometry and arrangement of the gear wheels in the transmission as well as specially shaped components for transporting and distributing the oil, temperatures in the powertrain hardly rise at all. The cooling circuit, in turn, ensures the oil is temperature-controlled. A related component is the water-cooling jacket on the outside of the stator. Improved steering response: the suspension with Audi’s DNA In keeping with Audi’s DNA, the new tuning for the suspension improves the balance for even greater comfort, driving fun, and stability. Whether the model has standard or sport suspension or suspension with damper control, the steering characteristics and the damper tuning have been specially adapted. The result is harmonious damping, improved steering response, and tighter load control. With the sport suspension, the body is 15 millimeters lower. The new spring/shock absorber tuning and the new steering tuning provide a balanced, solid driving experience and a sporty steering response typical of an Audi. The Audi Q4 e-tron models respond more directly to steering changes for greater sportiness and agility. New function: assisted lane changes As an option, the update enables the Audi Q4 e-tron family to use assisted lane changes in combination with adaptive cruise assist for speeds above 90 km/h (56 mph ) on highways for the first time. Part of the assist package pro as well as the assist package pro and assist package, protective and warning systems plus, assisted lane changing can be activated via the MMI. The new system uses white arrows in the instrument panel and in the augmented reality head-up display to indicate to the driver whether it is safe to change lanes and which lane it is safe to change to. If the driver initiates the lane change by tapping the turn signal, the system actively assists the driver in steering. Once the vehicle is in the new lane, it switches the turn signal off again. During the lane change, the person behind the wheel retains full responsibility. Assisted lane changes are made possible using data from the rear radar. Among the optional systems, adaptive cruise control specializes in regulating the distance to the vehicle in front by accelerating and decelerating. Adaptive cruise assist expands the functionality of adaptive cruise control by using slight steering corrections to keep the car in the center of the lane. To maintain lateral control, all the driver needs to do is lightly touch the capacitive steering wheel that is part of the system to demonstrate their attention. Side assist monitors traffic behind and alongside the car and warns the person behind the wheel if they are about to change lanes in a critical situation. This system also uses information from the rear radar sensors. Critical driver assistance systems are standard, while the optional systems come with the plus, pro, and protection and warning systems plus assistance packages. Upgraded standard equipment and edition models Audi MMI navigation plus, Audi connect Navigation & Infotainment, and the fully digital 10.25 inch instrument panel Audi virtual cockpit are now standard equipment. The luggage compartment lid now comes as standard with an electric motor, and, in conjunction with the optional convenience key, it responds to foot gestures. Heated front seats now also come as standard. With the new Edition S line, Audi is expanding its extensive range of individual equipment. Whether in combination with the Pebble Gray, Glacier White Metallic, or Mythos Black Metallic finishes, the wheel arch trims and door covers in contrasting Mythos Black Metallic, 21-inch wheels in a bronze matte 5-W-spoke star design, darkened Matrix LED headlights and darkened LED rear lights. At the same time, the Audi rings in a bronze finish add sporty accents. A unique acoustic identity thanks to “character sound” The Audi Q4 e-tron models are unmistakable – not only visually and in terms of handling but now also acoustically. With the update, Audi is giving the compact SUV series its own acoustic identity as an option. The typical “character sound” distinguishes it from other electric Audi models and those of other manufacturers. Beyond that, it deepens the emotional bond between the Audi driver and their vehicle. All models will be audible at and beyond low speeds up to about 25 km/h (15.5 mph) to further enhance road safety. The digitally generated driving sound, emitted via two exterior speakers at the rear and two interior speakers in the rear doors, is available from the factory as a special feature. This innovative soundscape varies according to load and speed up to the car’s top speed. The unmistakable sound is a clear indicator of Audi’s electric models and emotively expresses the vehicle’s progressive character. The “character sound” is defined by the exterior sound, not only by the infotainment system or the interior speakers. If necessary, the system can be deactivated at any time in the Audi drive select menu. The Acoustic Vehicle Alerting System or AVAS, which is a legally required warning sound, is part of the “character sound” and is active at all times. This does not affect the way the infotainment system sounds. Electric pioneer Audi Brussels to produce the Q4 e-tron From the end of the year, Audi will produce the Audi Q4 e-tron model series at its Brussels site in addition to production in Zwickau. This move, a response to the high demand for the model, allows Audi to increase production capacity. Audi Brussels has been producing the Audi Q8 e-tron and the Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron since December 2022. Prior to that, the Audi e-tron, the first fully electric production model from the brand with the four rings, has been rolling off the production line in Brussels since 2018. The plant in Brussels is the world’s first independently certified carbon-neutral high-volume production facility in the premium segment. In the long term, Audi plans to convert all its sites to the production of electric models. After Brussels and Böllinger Höfe at the Neckarsulm site for the Audi e-tron GT, Ingolstadt will begin the ramp-up for the first model on the new Premium Platform Electric (PPE). By the end of the decade, each Audi plant will produce at least one fully electric model. As already achieved in Brussels and Győr, all Audi sites aim to achieve net carbon-neutral production 1 by 2025. 1Audi understands net-zero CO 2 emissions to mean a situation in which, after other possible reduction measures have been exhausted, the company offsets the carbon emitted by Audi’s products or activities and/or the carbon emissions that currently cannot be avoided in the supply chain, manufacturing, and recycling of Audi vehicles through voluntary offsetting projects carried out worldwide. In this context, carbon emissions generated during a vehicle’s utilization stage, i.e. from the moment it is delivered to the customer, are not taken into account.