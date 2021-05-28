The Badminton World Federation (BWF) can confirm no further tournaments will be played inside the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games qualifying window.

As such, while the qualification period officially closes 15 June 2021 as per the Revised Tokyo 2020 Qualification System, the current Race To Tokyo rankings list will not change.

Invitations will be sent shortly with final participation lists and seedings to be published at the conclusion of this process.

BWF Secretary General Thomas Lund said: “The Olympic qualification process is in effect closed as there are no additional opportunities for players to earn points.

“However, we still need to receive confirmations from National Olympic Committees and Member Associations, followed by any possible reallocations, and this will take a number of weeks to complete.”

The deadline for Tokyo 2020 Sport Entries is 5 July 2021.

Race To Tokyo Rankings

Number of Athletes per Event

Like this: Like Loading...