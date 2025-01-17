The Vietnam squad that recently won the ASEAN Mitsubishi Electric Cup 2024 has been awarded USD79,000 (VND 2 billion) windfall by the Hanoi People’s Committee.Tran Sy Thanh, Member of the Party Central Committee, Deputy Secretary of the City Party Committee, and Chairman of the Hanoi People’s Committee, attended the ceremony.Others in attendance were Dang Ha Viet, Director of the Department of Sports and Physical Training, Dr. Tran Quoc Tuan, Chairman of the Vietnam Football Federation, and Do Quang Hien, Founder and Chairman of the Board of Directors of SHB Bank.It was Vietnam’s third ASEAN crown after winning it in 2008 and 2018. #AFF#VFF

Like this: Like Loading...