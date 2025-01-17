Vietnam and Indonesia have made the cut to the AFC Women’s Futsal Asian Cup™ 2025.Vietnam smashed Macau 21-0 in Group D while Indonesia destroyed India 6-0 in Group B.

Following their opening win over host Myanmar a few days ago, Vietnam showed no let-up at the MFF Futsal Indoor Stadium in Yangon with Nguyễn Thị Tú Anh leading the way with four goals (sixth minute, 31st, 32nd and 39th).

Trần Thị Thùy Trang (14th minute penalty, 28th and 34th) and Trần Thị Thu Xuân (17th, 19th and 20th) were on a hattrick each to be followed by a brace from Nguyễn Phương Anh (2nd and 11th), Lê Thị Thanh Ngân (third and 22rd), Trần Nguyệt Vi (13th and 28th) and K’Thua (15th and 26th).

The rest of the goals for Vietnam were scored by Macau’s Lam Lok (own goal in the ninth minute), Trần Thị Lan Mai (19th) and Nguyễn Thị Vân Anh (20th).

On the other hand, Indonesia ensured their place in the next round with a 6-0 whitewash of India in Group B at the Among Rogo Sports Hall in Yogjakarta.

The goals for Indonesia were scored by Ikeu Rosita (in the seventh minute), Slsabillah Insyafadya (13th), Fitri Rosdiana (14th), Arya Dhanaji More (20th), Diah Tri Lestari (21st) and Maya Versibhai Rabari (32nd).

Elsewhere, Myanmar fell to a 4-0 loss to Chinese Taipei to mark their exit from the qualifiers. #AFF

Like this: Like Loading...