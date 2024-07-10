At the end of the 2023/24 National Professional Football season, Vietnam Professional Football Joint Stock Company (VPF Company) in collaboration with FPT Play Television Company Limited organized the V.League Awards 2024 program to honor individuals and teams for outstanding achievements.

In attendance at the event were Mr. Tran Quoc Tuan – Standing Committee of the Asian Football Confederation, President of the Vietnam Football Federation; Mr. Tran Anh Tu – Vice President of the Vietnam Football Federation – Chairman of the Board of Directors of VPF Company; Mr. Nguyen Trung Kien – Vice President of the Vietnam Football Federation; Mr. Nguyen Xuan Vu – Vice President of the Vietnam Football Federation; Mr. Nguyen Quoc Hoi – Standing Member of the Vietnam Football Federation Executive Committee, Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of VPF; Members of the Executive Committee of the Vietnam Football Federation , the General Secretariat & departments of the Vietnam Football Federation; partners, sponsors of professional football tournaments.

For more, please click on http://en.vff.org.vn/v-league-awards-2024-celebrating-excellence/

#AFF

#VFF

