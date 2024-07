San Thaw Thaw struck in the second half to give the Myanmar women’s national team a well-earned 2-1 win over India in the friendly that was played at the Thuwunna Stadium last night.

Win Theingi Tun had given Myanmar the lead after 13 minutes before India replied with the equaliser through Pyari XaXa 57th minute finish.

The second friendly between the Myanmar women’s national team against India will be played at the same venue on 12 July 2024.

