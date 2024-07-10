Following a successful four-year global sponsorship, the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) and NEOM have agreed to extend their partnership from 2024 to 2029.

NEOM will continue to serve as an Official Global Partner of the AFC’s national team and club competitions, while the agreement will also see NEOM become the Presenting Partner of both the newly unveiled AFC Champions League Elite™ Final Stage for the 2024/25 season – which features the Continent’s top eight sides competing in a centralised Knockout Stage format in Saudi Arabia from the Quarter-finals onwards – as well as the upcoming breakthrough AFC Women’s Champions League™ season.

For more, please click on https://www.the-afc.com/en/more/afc_news/news/afc_and_neom_announce_global_multi-year_partnership_extension.html

