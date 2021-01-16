National men’s doubles pair Goh V Shem-Tan Wee Kiong have advanced to the final of the Yonex Thailand Open 2021 following their superb performance in the semifinals at the Impact Arena today.

The former world No 1 put up a dominant show as they beat down Indonesia’s Leo Rolly Carnando-Daniel Marthin in straight-set 21-19 21-10.

The win will see the 2016 Rio Olympic silver medalists up against the sixth seeded pair Lee Yang-Wang Chi-Lin from Taiwan who were fully stretched before overcoming the seventh seeded South Koreans Choi Solgyu-Seo Seung Jae 15-21 21-14 21-14.

