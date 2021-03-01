The Indonesian SEA Games squad received their vaccinations this week as they gear up to put in a serious challenge for the biennial meet that will be held in Vietnam at the end of the year.

“A big thank you to the government in providing this vaccination. The vaccination process is conducted well and the health procedures are strict,” said Indra Sjafri, the FA of Indonesia (PSSI) Technical Director.

“We urge all Indonesians not to be afraid of being vaccinated. We hope that the Covid-19 pandemic will pass. And even though we have been vaccinated, we must always maintain a healthy lifestyle.”

The second dosage of the vaccines will be administered in two weeks.

The Indonesian SEA Games squad is currently undergoing centralised training in preparation for the SEA Games 2021.

