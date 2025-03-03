Fafage Vamos rebounded from defeat in their last match to beat Mongcongbulo FC 4-1 as they remained steadfast at the top of the Indonesia Pro Futsal League (PFL) 2024/25.After conceding their first defeat of the season with a 2-1 loss to Unggul FC, Vamos got their act together to thump Mongcongbulo 4-1.Ari Ramdani gave Vamos the lead after 17 minutes as Jordy then found the equaliser for Mongcongbulo just two minutes later.But Vamos were not about to let slip the full points when they added three more goals after the break, through Andri Caniago (33rd minute), Alfajri Zikri (37th) and Ryan Dwi (38th).The win gave Vamos their 26th points of the season after 11 matches as Black Steel Manokwari remained second with 24 points from the same number of games.Third is Bintang Timur Surabaya with 23 points. #AFF#PSSI

