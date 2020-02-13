Emily van Egmond’s stunning stoppage time effort ensured Australia finished the third round of the 2020 AFC Women’s Olympic Qualifying Tournament top of Group B after a tense 1-1 draw with China PR on Thursday night at Parramatta Stadium.

Chances came thick and fast as the Westfield Matildas and their opponents went blow for blow but neither side was able to break the deadlock until Tang Jiali popped up with a brilliant strike in the 86th minute.

But just as it appeared China would leapfrog Australia into pole position, van Egmond hammered in a brilliant injury-time equaliser.

The result means Ante Milicic’s side finish Group B top and will face Vietnam in a winner-takes-all, two-legged playoff – set to be played in March – for a spot in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games women’s football competition.

China PR will face Korea Republic having finished Group B runners-up.

