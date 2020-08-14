Stoffel Vandoorne (BEL) and Mercedes-Benz EQ take first victory together in final race of the season with a one-two for the team as Nyck de Vries (NLD) achieves his first Formula E podium.
One-two finish lifts Mercedes-Benz EQ into third place overall in the teams’ standings in their debut season behind DS TECHEETAH and Nissan e.dams.
Vandoorne takes second place in the drivers’ championship overall behind winner Antonio Felix da Costa and former champion Jean-Eric Vergne secures third after climbing 14 places in the race to finish seventh.
MERCEDES-BENZ EQ
STOFFEL VANDOORNE (BEL)
“That was pretty much the perfect race. To finish the season with a one-two for Mercedes, I don’t think we could have hoped for any better and to finish second in the championship is a bonus. We knew we had good race pace, we have been able to show that the last couple of races but to execute that from the front and to do that from the lead is still quite different and I’m super happy we pulled that off. It was down to the hard work of the team, everyone has done a fantastic job.”
MERCEDES-BENZ EQ
NYCK DE VRIES (NLD)
“That felt like getting a monkey off my back. To do it on the last day here after a very long marathon, a very exhausting and mentally tough week where we’ve made mistakes as a team, I’ve made mistakes and to recover and to drive a race like this is very satisfying. At the end I was even closing the gap on Stoffel and it was clear that we had energy towards the end.”
NISSAN E.DAMS
SEBASTIEN BUEMI (CHE)
“We weren’t quick enough today. I didn’t have the pace, we tried something new on the set-up and maybe it wasn’t the right way to go but at the end we still managed to have a podium finish and a clean race. I think I took ATTACK MODE at the wrong time, maybe if I had waited longer it would’ve been better. I’m happy for the team as we’re second in the team standings and that’s definitely a great achievement.”
RACE RESULTS
FINAL CLASSIFICATION
1
Stoffel Vandoorne
47:22.107s
(28)
2
Nyck de Vries
+1.340s
(18)
3
Sebastien Buemi
+2.841s
(16)
4
Rene Rast
+3.580s
(12)
5
Sam Bird
+8.710s
(11)
6
Lucas di Grassi
+11.593s
(8)
7
Jean-Eric Vergne  
+12.895s
(6)
8
Alex Lynn
+14.719s
(4)
9
Antonio Felix da Costa
+15.304s
(2)
10
Edoardo Mortara
+16.154s
(1)
11
Mitch Evans  
+16.348s
12
Maximilian Guenther
+17.798s
13
Alexander Sims
+22.229s
14
Andre Lotterer
+23.893s
15
Neel Jani
+24.888s
16
Felipe Massa
+25.577s
17
Tom Blomqvist
+25.992s
18
Jerome D’Ambrosio
+30.485s
19
Sergio Sette Camara  
+31.453s
20
Daniel Abt
+38.071s
21
Oliver Turvey
+39.694s
22
Nico Mueller
+1:11.178s
 
DNF
Robin Frijns
33 Laps
DNF
Oliver Rowland
24 Laps
2019/20 ABB FIA FORMULA E CHAMPIONSHIP
DRIVER STANDINGS
Antonio Felix da Costa
DS TECHEETAH
158
Stoffel Vandoorne
Mercedes-Benz EQ
87
Jean-Eric Vergne
DS TECHEETAH
86
Sebastien Buemi
Nissan e.dams
84
Oliver Rowland
Nissan e.dams
83
Lucas di Grassi
Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler
77
Mitch Evans
Panasonic Jaguar Racing
71
Andre Lotterer
TAG Heuer Porsche
71
Maximilian Guenther
BMW i Andretti Motorsport
69
Sam Bird
Envision Virgin Racing
63
Nyck de Vries
Mercedes-Benz EQ
60
Robin Frijns
Envision Virgin Racing
58
Alexander Sims
BMW i Andretti Motorsport
49
Edoardo Mortara
ROKiT Venturi Racing
41
Rene Rast
Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler
29
Jerome D’Ambrosio
Mahindra Racing
19
Alex Lynn
Mahindra Racing
16
Pascal Wehrlein
Mahindra Racing
14
James Calado
Panasonic Jaguar Racing
10
Neel Jani
TAG Heuer Porsche
8
Daniel Abt
NIO 333
8
Felipe Massa
ROKiT Venturi Racing
3
Brendon Hartley
GEOX DRAGON
2
Oliver Turvey
NIO 333
0
Nico Mueller
GEOX DRAGON
0
Ma Qing Hua
NIO 333
0
Tom Blomqvist
Panasonic Jaguar Racing
0
Sergio Sette Camara
GEOX DRAGON
0
2019/20 ABB FIA FORMULA E CHAMPIONSHIP
TEAM STANDINGS
DS TECHEETAH
244
Nissan e.dams
167
Mercedes-Benz EQ
147
Envision Virgin Racing
121
BMW i Andretti Motorsport
118
Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler
114
Panasonic Jaguar Racing
81
TAG Heuer Porsche
79
Mahindra Racing
49
ROKiT Venturi Racing
44
GEOX DRAGON
2
NIO 333
0
