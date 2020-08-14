Stoffel Vandoorne (BEL) and Mercedes-Benz EQ take first victory together in final race of the season with a one-two for the team as Nyck de Vries (NLD) achieves his first Formula E podium.
One-two finish lifts Mercedes-Benz EQ into third place overall in the teams’ standings in their debut season behind DS TECHEETAH and Nissan e.dams.
Vandoorne takes second place in the drivers’ championship overall behind winner Antonio Felix da Costa and former champion Jean-Eric Vergne secures third after climbing 14 places in the race to finish seventh.
|
“That was pretty much the perfect race. To finish the season with a one-two for Mercedes, I don’t think we could have hoped for any better and to finish second in the championship is a bonus. We knew we had good race pace, we have been able to show that the last couple of races but to execute that from the front and to do that from the lead is still quite different and I’m super happy we pulled that off. It was down to the hard work of the team, everyone has done a fantastic job.”
|
“That felt like getting a monkey off my back. To do it on the last day here after a very long marathon, a very exhausting and mentally tough week where we’ve made mistakes as a team, I’ve made mistakes and to recover and to drive a race like this is very satisfying. At the end I was even closing the gap on Stoffel and it was clear that we had energy towards the end.”
|
“We weren’t quick enough today. I didn’t have the pace, we tried something new on the set-up and maybe it wasn’t the right way to go but at the end we still managed to have a podium finish and a clean race. I think I took ATTACK MODE at the wrong time, maybe if I had waited longer it would’ve been better. I’m happy for the team as we’re second in the team standings and that’s definitely a great achievement.”
|
|
FINAL CLASSIFICATION
|
|
1
|
Stoffel Vandoorne
|
47:22.107s
|
(28)
|
2
|
Nyck de Vries
|
+1.340s
|
(18)
|
3
|
Sebastien Buemi
|
+2.841s
|
(16)
|
4
|
Rene Rast
|
+3.580s
|
(12)
|
5
|
Sam Bird
|
+8.710s
|
(11)
|
6
|
Lucas di Grassi
|
+11.593s
|
(8)
|
7
|
Jean-Eric Vergne
|
+12.895s
|
(6)
|
8
|
Alex Lynn
|
+14.719s
|
(4)
|
9
|
Antonio Felix da Costa
|
+15.304s
|
(2)
|
10
|
Edoardo Mortara
|
+16.154s
|
(1)
|
11
|
Mitch Evans
|
+16.348s
|
|
12
|
Maximilian Guenther
|
+17.798s
|
|
13
|
Alexander Sims
|
+22.229s
|
|
14
|
Andre Lotterer
|
+23.893s
|
|
15
|
Neel Jani
|
+24.888s
|
|
16
|
Felipe Massa
|
+25.577s
|
|
17
|
Tom Blomqvist
|
+25.992s
|
|
18
|
Jerome D’Ambrosio
|
+30.485s
|
|
19
|
Sergio Sette Camara
|
+31.453s
|
|
20
|
Daniel Abt
|
+38.071s
|
|
21
|
Oliver Turvey
|
+39.694s
|
|
22
|
Nico Mueller
|
+1:11.178s
|
|
|
|
|
|
DNF
|
Robin Frijns
|
33 Laps
|
|
DNF
|
Oliver Rowland
|
24 Laps
|
|
|
|
|
2019/20 ABB FIA FORMULA E CHAMPIONSHIP
DRIVER STANDINGS
|
|
Antonio Felix da Costa
|
DS TECHEETAH
|
158
|
Stoffel Vandoorne
|
Mercedes-Benz EQ
|
87
|
Jean-Eric Vergne
|
DS TECHEETAH
|
86
|
Sebastien Buemi
|
Nissan e.dams
|
84
|
Oliver Rowland
|
Nissan e.dams
|
83
|
Lucas di Grassi
|
Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler
|
77
|
Mitch Evans
|
Panasonic Jaguar Racing
|
71
|
Andre Lotterer
|
TAG Heuer Porsche
|
71
|
Maximilian Guenther
|
BMW i Andretti Motorsport
|
69
|
Sam Bird
|
Envision Virgin Racing
|
63
|
Nyck de Vries
|
Mercedes-Benz EQ
|
60
|
Robin Frijns
|
Envision Virgin Racing
|
58
|
Alexander Sims
|
BMW i Andretti Motorsport
|
49
|
Edoardo Mortara
|
ROKiT Venturi Racing
|
41
|
Rene Rast
|
Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler
|
29
|
Jerome D’Ambrosio
|
Mahindra Racing
|
19
|
Alex Lynn
|
Mahindra Racing
|
16
|
Pascal Wehrlein
|
Mahindra Racing
|
14
|
James Calado
|
Panasonic Jaguar Racing
|
10
|
Neel Jani
|
TAG Heuer Porsche
|
8
|
Daniel Abt
|
NIO 333
|
8
|
Felipe Massa
|
ROKiT Venturi Racing
|
3
|
Brendon Hartley
|
GEOX DRAGON
|
2
|
Oliver Turvey
|
NIO 333
|
0
|
Nico Mueller
|
GEOX DRAGON
|
0
|
Ma Qing Hua
|
NIO 333
|
0
|
Tom Blomqvist
|
Panasonic Jaguar Racing
|
0
|
Sergio Sette Camara
|
GEOX DRAGON
|
0
|
|
|
|
2019/20 ABB FIA FORMULA E CHAMPIONSHIP
TEAM STANDINGS
|
|
DS TECHEETAH
|
244
|
Nissan e.dams
|
167
|
Mercedes-Benz EQ
|
147
|
Envision Virgin Racing
|
121
|
BMW i Andretti Motorsport
|
118
|
Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler
|
114
|
Panasonic Jaguar Racing
|
81
|
TAG Heuer Porsche
|
79
|
Mahindra Racing
|
49
|
ROKiT Venturi Racing
|
44
|
GEOX DRAGON
|
2
|
NIO 333
|
0
