Stoffel Vandoorne (BEL) and Mercedes-Benz EQ take first victory together in final race of the season with a one-two for the team as Nyck de Vries (NLD) achieves his first Formula E podium.

One-two finish lifts Mercedes-Benz EQ into third place overall in the teams’ standings in their debut season behind DS TECHEETAH and Nissan e.dams.

Vandoorne takes second place in the drivers’ championship overall behind winner Antonio Felix da Costa and former champion Jean-Eric Vergne secures third after climbing 14 places in the race to finish seventh.

MERCEDES-BENZ EQ STOFFEL VANDOORNE (BEL) “That was pretty much the perfect race. To finish the season with a one-two for Mercedes, I don’t think we could have hoped for any better and to finish second in the championship is a bonus. We knew we had good race pace, we have been able to show that the last couple of races but to execute that from the front and to do that from the lead is still quite different and I’m super happy we pulled that off. It was down to the hard work of the team, everyone has done a fantastic job.” MERCEDES-BENZ EQ NYCK DE VRIES (NLD) “That felt like getting a monkey off my back. To do it on the last day here after a very long marathon, a very exhausting and mentally tough week where we’ve made mistakes as a team, I’ve made mistakes and to recover and to drive a race like this is very satisfying. At the end I was even closing the gap on Stoffel and it was clear that we had energy towards the end.” NISSAN E.DAMS SEBASTIEN BUEMI (CHE) “We weren’t quick enough today. I didn’t have the pace, we tried something new on the set-up and maybe it wasn’t the right way to go but at the end we still managed to have a podium finish and a clean race. I think I took ATTACK MODE at the wrong time, maybe if I had waited longer it would’ve been better. I’m happy for the team as we’re second in the team standings and that’s definitely a great achievement.” RACE RESULTS FINAL CLASSIFICATION 1 Stoffel Vandoorne 47:22.107s (28) 2 Nyck de Vries +1.340s (18) 3 Sebastien Buemi +2.841s (16) 4 Rene Rast +3.580s (12) 5 Sam Bird +8.710s (11) 6 Lucas di Grassi +11.593s (8) 7 Jean-Eric Vergne +12.895s (6) 8 Alex Lynn +14.719s (4) 9 Antonio Felix da Costa +15.304s (2) 10 Edoardo Mortara +16.154s (1) 11 Mitch Evans +16.348s 12 Maximilian Guenther +17.798s 13 Alexander Sims +22.229s 14 Andre Lotterer +23.893s 15 Neel Jani +24.888s 16 Felipe Massa +25.577s 17 Tom Blomqvist +25.992s 18 Jerome D’Ambrosio +30.485s 19 Sergio Sette Camara +31.453s 20 Daniel Abt +38.071s 21 Oliver Turvey +39.694s 22 Nico Mueller +1:11.178s DNF Robin Frijns 33 Laps DNF Oliver Rowland 24 Laps 2019/20 ABB FIA FORMULA E CHAMPIONSHIP DRIVER STANDINGS Antonio Felix da Costa DS TECHEETAH 158 Stoffel Vandoorne Mercedes-Benz EQ 87 Jean-Eric Vergne DS TECHEETAH 86 Sebastien Buemi Nissan e.dams 84 Oliver Rowland Nissan e.dams 83 Lucas di Grassi Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler 77 Mitch Evans Panasonic Jaguar Racing 71 Andre Lotterer TAG Heuer Porsche 71 Maximilian Guenther BMW i Andretti Motorsport 69 Sam Bird Envision Virgin Racing 63 Nyck de Vries Mercedes-Benz EQ 60 Robin Frijns Envision Virgin Racing 58 Alexander Sims BMW i Andretti Motorsport 49 Edoardo Mortara ROKiT Venturi Racing 41 Rene Rast Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler 29 Jerome D’Ambrosio Mahindra Racing 19 Alex Lynn Mahindra Racing 16 Pascal Wehrlein Mahindra Racing 14 James Calado Panasonic Jaguar Racing 10 Neel Jani TAG Heuer Porsche 8 Daniel Abt NIO 333 8 Felipe Massa ROKiT Venturi Racing 3 Brendon Hartley GEOX DRAGON 2 Oliver Turvey NIO 333 0 Nico Mueller GEOX DRAGON 0 Ma Qing Hua NIO 333 0 Tom Blomqvist Panasonic Jaguar Racing 0 Sergio Sette Camara GEOX DRAGON 0 2019/20 ABB FIA FORMULA E CHAMPIONSHIP TEAM STANDINGS DS TECHEETAH 244 Nissan e.dams 167 Mercedes-Benz EQ 147 Envision Virgin Racing 121 BMW i Andretti Motorsport 118 Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler 114 Panasonic Jaguar Racing 81 TAG Heuer Porsche 79 Mahindra Racing 49 ROKiT Venturi Racing 44 GEOX DRAGON 2 NIO 333 0

