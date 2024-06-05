As Asian club football prepares to enter a new era, the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) have reaffirmed their determination to maintain the highest officiating standards with the implementation of the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) system across its revamped three-tier club structure as well as the inaugural AFC Women’s Champions League™ for the 2024/25 season.

Befitting the status of the newly introduced AFC Champions League Elite™, which will see the Continent’s top 24 teams battle for glory, the tournament will implement VAR from the League Stage, which kicks off this September.

For more, please click on https://www.the-afc.com/en/about_afc/cfed/news/var_to_be_implemented_at_all_afc_club_competitions_for_202425_season.html

