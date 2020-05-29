Veteran defender Andrez Tunez has signed for Thai League 1 side BG Pathum United – less than a month after leaving former Thai champions Buriram United.

The 33-year-old Venezuelan’s signing with BG Pathum came as a surprise as earlier he was reported to have wanted to sign for a La Liga 2 side as the reason for his departure from Buriram.

“I am here to win the Thai League title,” said Tunez. “I have faced BG Pathum in the past as an opponent and know how strong they are.”

Tunez’s arrival to BG Pathum follows another big name with Thai international midfielder Sarach Yooyen arriving from Muangthong United.

BG Pathum are currently fourth in the 2020 Thai League One.