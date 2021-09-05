The Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) have signed a joint cooperation agreement with the Saudi Arabia Football Federation (SAFF) this week at the latter’s headquarters in Riyadh.

The joint cooperation agreement will see both federations exchanging expertise and knowledge for the betterment of the game as a whole.

At the meeting, the VFF were represented by Tran Quoc Tuan, VFF Permanent Vice President while for the SAFF, they were represented by President, Yasser Hassan Al-Misehal and General Secretary Ibrahim Alkassim.

Both parties discussed ways of cooperation between the two federations and how they can enhance them further as part of efforts to strengthen SAFF’s relationships with federations in Asia.

