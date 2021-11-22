Success at Sebring: Team Rutronik Racing by TECE celebrated its first victory in the 24H Series with the Audi R8 LMS in Florida. At the same time, it was the first overall victory this season for an Audi customer team in a round that counts towards the championship after Car Collection Motorsport had won the 6 Hours of Abu Dhabi held outside the regular classification in January.

On the famous Sebring circuit, privateers Michael Doppelmayr, Elia Erhart, Swen Herberger and Audi Sport driver Markus Winkelhock shared the cockpit of the Audi R8 LMS. Starting from pole position, Team Rutronik Racing by TECE initially led the 24-hour race for 18 laps in changeable weather. Subsequently, an exciting battle for the top position developed with the Porsche of Team Herberth Motorsport.

After three quarters of the race distance, heavy rain forced the race control to interrupt the race. Swen Herberger crossed the finish line after 559 laps with a one-minute and 44-second lead over pursuer Porsche. For Markus Winkelhock, it was the sixth 24-hour overall victory of his racing career after three wins at the Nürburgring and two at Spa.

The Audi R8 LMS has already recorded its fourteenth 24-hour overall victory since 2009. In the final 24H Series standings, Rutronik Racing by TECE finished second among the GT3-Am teams, while Michael Doppelmayr and Swen Herberger are third in the GT3-Am drivers standings.