MELBOURNE Victory are the 2020/21 Westfield W-League champions, and they did it the hard way.

Teenage star Kyra Cooney-Cross was the hero for Victory, delivering a corner that swerved straight into the Sydney goal in the last seconds of extra time, with a penalty shoot-out beckoning.

It was a devastating blow for the home side, and particularly goalkeeper Jada Whyman who was unable to keep out Cooney-Cross’s corner but had delivered a series of remarkable saves to keep her side on level terms until the very end.

But ultimately Victory were deserved champions, owning the big occasion and creating a series of chances that were spurned until the final seconds.

