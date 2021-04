Chiangrai United beat Chonburi FC 4-3 in penalty shootout to lift their third Chang FA Cup title last night.

The score at the end of regulation and extra time was 1-1 with Chatmongkol Rueangthanarot’s 30th minute strike for Chonburi being cancelled out by Chiangrai’s Sivakorn Tiatrakul in the 40th minute.

In the shootout, the usually cool Eliandro missed from the spot as did Krirkrit Thaweekarn to hand Chiangrai the 4-3 win on the night to add to the crown they won in 2017 and 2018.

