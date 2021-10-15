Borneo FC welcomed the arrival of Risto Vidakovic as their new head coach with high expectations that he can turn things around for the club struggling at mid-table.

And the former tactician of Ceres Negros FC in the Philippines will not have a lot of time to get adjusted with the team’s next game in the 2021/22 BRI Liga 1 will be tomorrow against Tira Persikabo.

“We want a change with the presence of a new coach and of course we must strive for victory,” said Borneo FC manager, Farid Abubakar.

“Looking at the last few matches, there is a fundamental problem with our team’s mental attitude. So that must be corrected.”

After six matches into the new 2021/22 BRI Liga 1, Borneo FC have only won once with one loss and four draws.

And their one and only victory was back in early September against Persebaya Surabaya in their first game of the season.

The team is currently 11th in the 18-team league.

#AFF

Like this: Like Loading...